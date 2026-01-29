Teen ace secures Asia–Pacific Elite U14 Trophy semi-final spot

Tennis

HÀ NỘI — Serving notice on the international stage, Vietnamese representative Lê Tiến Anh advanced to the semi-finals of the Asia-Pacific Elite U14 Trophy 2026, a sideline event of the Australian Open, on January 29 in Melbourne.

Anh, who won the Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault 2025 – Qualifications East, Southeast and South Asia 2025, recorded two wins and one loss in the group round.

He was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by No.2 Akhmadi Makhanov of Kazakhstan before winning over No.3 seed Ethan Jake Frans of Indonesia 6-2, 6-2 and Indian Vivaan Mirdha 6-3, 6-1.

He will next play No.1 seed Kim Siyun of South Korea.

Besides professional training, young players taking part in the tournament also have the chance to watch Grand Slam matches at the Australian Open and meet top players from around the world.

During the tournament, Anh had the opportunity to meet Alexander Zverev, who recently reached the semi-finals of the 2026 Australian Open. The German is the current world No 3.

"I met Alexander Zverev! It's great to meet top players," Anh boasted on his Facebook. — VNS