Coach demands more after Việt Nam's triumph over Lebanon

HÀ NỘI — Victory came early but conviction did not, as head coach Diego Giustozzi admitted his disappointment that Việt Nam failed to win more convincingly against Lebanon at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 on January 30 in Jakarta.

Việt Nam scored in the first and fourth minutes through Đinh Công Viên and Vũ Ngọc Anh before dropping into a defensive mode.

Lebanon tightened up at the back and pushed forward, but their efforts were either denied or went wide throughout both halves.

The West Asian side also failed to capitalise on their advantage when Việt Nam were reduced to ten men six minutes after the break, with Dương Ngọc Linh shown a second yellow card.

“We relaxed after the goals and failed to continue our momentum,” said the Argentinian. “I wanted two more but we couldn't deliver. But the victory is more important.”

“I’m proud because the players adapted quickly to a slow pitch and stood up against Lebanon, who played well defensively, counter-attacked strongly and contested the entire match.”

The two wins have boosted Việt Nam's confidence ahead of their final Group B match against 2024 runners-up Thailand, the strongest team in the ASEAN region, on January 31.

“It is better to meet Thailand with six points instead of two or three. We must be at 100 per cent because they are big in Asia, with good players, coaches and organisation but we have the will and I am 100 per cent confident in my players.”

In the other match, Thailand trounced Kuwait 6-1 to top the table with six points. — VNS