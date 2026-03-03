NA Chairman attends military enlistment camp in HCM City

HCM CITY — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the 2026 army enlistment camp of Đông Thạnh Commune in HCM City on Tuesday evening.

The event was regarded as a meaningful activity aimed at fostering solidarity, educating and inspiring young people, while strengthening their confidence and morale ahead of their enlistment.

Nguyễn Mậu Phương Quỳnh, deeputy secretary of the Party Committee and chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Đông Thạnh Commune, said that both in wartime and peacetime, local youths have consistently served as a vanguard force, ready to sacrifice for national independence and freedom and to contribute to national construction and defence.

She noted that many individuals who had served in the armed forces and the police later matured into commanders and leaders at various levels, continuing to make contributions to the homeland and the country.

This year, the commune fulfilled 100 per cent of its enlistment target, with 120 young recruits selected, including 100 assigned to units of the Việt Nam People’s Army and 20 to the People’s Public Security Force. Notably, two young Party members and one female volunteer submitted written applications to join the military.

Quỳnh expressed her confidence that the 120 new recruits would carry forward the proud traditions of previous generations, strive in study and training, quickly adapt to the disciplined environment, master modern equipment and become capable soldiers committed to safeguarding national sovereignty.

On behalf of the enlistees, Nguyễn Thành Nam pledged to follow in the footsteps of earlier generations in defending the nation and to uphold the heroic traditions of the people’s army and public security forces.

He affirmed his determination to cultivate a strong sense of responsibility in study, work and training, contribute to building comprehensively strong units and acquire experience to serve his locality upon completing his service. — VNA/VNS