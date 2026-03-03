Hà Nội’s health sector takes measures to ensure safety during polling period

HÀ NỘI — As the capital prepares for a major democratic milestone, Hà Nội’s health authorities are moving to ensure voters can cast their ballots in safety and confidence. The city’s Department of Health has issued a detailed plan on health care provision and disease prevention to guarantee absolute safety during the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term.

The overarching aim is to ensure medical services supporting the elections are delivered smoothly and safely in full compliance with regulations, while providing optimal protection and care for delegates, guests and the capital’s large electorate throughout the process.

The department has designated the peak service period from February 28 to March 23, with particular focus on the nationwide polling day on March 15.

Health care measures will be deployed comprehensively at all venues hosting pre-election, election day and post-election activities across the city.

Requirements include ensuring environmental hygiene, disease prevention and control and monitoring domestic water supplies; guaranteeing food safety; coordinating with relevant authorities to conduct health inspections before and during the election period; and maintaining emergency response and medical treatment services with sufficient staff, vehicles, medicines and equipment to care for delegates and guests.

All units have been instructed to prepare mobile emergency teams as contingency support to respond promptly to urgent situations.

The capital’s health sector will continuously monitor and update the epidemiological situation, strengthening disease surveillance and proactively detecting potential outbreaks at local level to enable effective containment before and during the elections.

Authorities have also directed the reinforcement of round-the-clock disease prevention duty teams, the review and consolidation of rapid response units and close coordination with National Assembly agencies and other relevant bodies to handle outbreaks in accordance with regulations.

Food safety has been prioritised alongside disease prevention.

The department has instructed functional units to intensify inspections and supervision of food production and catering establishments, particularly restaurants and hotels accommodating delegates, as well as venues hosting election activities.

Inter-agency coordination will be strengthened to oversee quarantine procedures and verify the origin of food ingredients, reducing the risk of food poisoning and food-borne illness throughout the event.

To address potential health incidents, the department has ensured the full allocation of personnel, transport, medicines and modern medical equipment at service points.

On-duty medical teams will provide routine health care for delegates while remaining ready to respond to emergencies, disasters and unforeseen incidents.

Key and gateway hospitals have been ordered to prepare contingency beds, with mobile emergency units maintained in a constant state of readiness for deployment.

Medical examination and treatment facilities across the city will reinforce services during the election period.

In the event of a large-scale emergency involving multiple patients, the department will mobilise out-of-hospital emergency teams from hospitals, rapid response units from the Centre for Disease Control, the Food Safety and Hygiene Division, commune and ward-level health stations, the 115 Emergency Centre and other medical units operating in the area to respond in accordance with regulations. — VNS