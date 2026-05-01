Lâm Đồng diversifies coastal tourism with adventure, island-linked experiences

LÂM ĐỒNG — Coastal tourism in the central province of Lâm Đồng is gaining renewed momentum as the province taps into its largely untouched landscapes and distinctive natural appeal.

Recently, new tourism products, particularly adventure, forest exploration and island-conquering tours, have drawn growing numbers of visitors, especially young travellers, opening up fresh directions for diversifying the province’s tourism offerings.

Conquering Nọc Trù peak

Standing at 694 metres above sea level, Tà Cú Mountain in Hàm Thuận Nam is a well-known destination. In addition to the historic Linh Sơn Trường Thọ Pagoda and the 49-metre reclining Buddha statue depicting “Sakyamuni entering nirvana”, the site is also noted for its vast nature reserve, rich biodiversity and emerging adventure tourism activities.

Located about 28km from Phan Thiết, Tà Cú Mountain is ideal for trekking enthusiasts seeking to explore primary forest landscapes. Visitors can follow a trail of more than 1,000 stone steps or take on the more demanding route to Nọc Trù – the mountain’s highest peak – which involves navigating winding paths and rugged terrain. The approximately 5km climb takes around four hours and is best suited to physically fit travellers looking for a challenging, nature-immersive experience.

According to Đỗ Hữu Thụy, a local guide, the ascent to Nọc Trù is particularly demanding as there are sections without clear trails, requiring climbers to traverse steep rock faces and dense forest.

The first 3km of the journey is relatively moderate, serving as a warm-up, while the remaining 2km presents steep slopes, narrow paths and thicker vegetation, posing a true test of endurance.

Situated within the Tà Cú Nature Reserve, the route offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse ecosystem with over 1,000 plant species and hundreds of animal species, including rare ones listed in the Red Book. The more challenging sections have proven especially appealing to young adventurers eager to conquer natural obstacles.

Tourism operators reported a sharp rise in visitor numbers, with arrivals to Tà Cú increasing by 150 per cent year-on-year since early 2026. Notably, interest in the Nọc Trù trekking tour has surged, reflecting growing demand for experiential and adventure-based tourism. Beyond the physical challenge, the journey offers an opportunity to immerse oneself in pristine nature and connect with spiritual heritage.

Strengthening island–mainland linkages

To fully tap its tourism advantages, Lâm Đồng is promoting integrated tours linking inland adventure experiences with coastal and island destinations, with a focus on Phú Quý Special Zone.

Located about 120km southeast of Phan Thiết, Phú Quý Special Zone, formed through the merger of Long Hải, Ngũ Phụng and Tam Thanh communes, covers 18sq.km and has a population of around 32,000. The island is widely regarded as a pristine destination, well-suited to travellers seeking nature-based exploration.

Lê Hồng Lợi, chairman of the People’s Committee of the special zone, said that the locality has prioritised green, environmentally friendly tourism development, working with travel companies to improve transport services and ensure visitor safety, while maintaining clean and sustainable conditions at tourist sites.

At present, five high-speed vessels operate on the Phan Thiết–Phú Quý route, meeting travel demand for both residents and visitors. In addition, six canoes provide tours around the island and to nearby islets, including Hòn Tranh – a popular destination for its unspoiled scenery, clear waters and suitability for activities such as coral diving and stand-up paddleboarding.

Other attractions on the island include the sovereignty flagpole, Bãi Nhỏ – Gành Hang, Linh Sơn Pagoda and Cao Cát Mountain, as well as cultural and historical sites such as the Master’s Tomb complex and floating fish farms.

Nguyễn Thanh Phong from Phú Quý Tourist said that in recent times, tours to explore Hòn Tranh, located about 1.5km from Phú Quý, have consistently been a top choice among visitors. The islet lures tourists with its pristine setting and dramatic scenery, often likened to landscapes from dinosaur-themed films. Its crystal-clear waters are particularly well-suited for activities such as coral diving and paddleboarding, which are highly sought after by visitors.

Đoàn Thị Thu Trang, a visitor from Hà Nội, said she first learned about Phú Quý through social media. Upon arrival, she was impressed by its untouched, distinctive beauty and clear blue waters, making it an ideal destination for those seeking exploration and new experiences. She noted that the island offered many experiences she had never encountered before, describing it as both beautiful and home to friendly locals.

The island has recently received provincial approval for a 50-hectare high-end integrated resort zoning plan in Thương Châu Hamlet. The area is being oriented to attract investment in premium tourism, including beach leisure, marine sports, coral diving and culinary services.

According to Đinh Văn Tuấn, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of Lâm Đồng, Phú Quý holds significant tourism potential, particularly in marine tourism, with many unspoiled beaches suitable for both adventure and high-end travel. Given these advantages, he stressed that tourism development should focus on both scale and quality. Community-based tourism, he added, aligns with broader industry trends, and local households could be enabled to expand tourism services in line with actual development needs. The province has also conducted surveys to strengthen linkages among tourism businesses and develop distinctive, green and sustainable island tourism products.

In the first quarter of 2026, international tourist arrivals to Lâm Đồng rose by 27.43 per cent year-on-year. By enhancing connectivity among coastal, island and inland tourism products, including trekking routes, the province expects to strengthen regional linkages and position tourism as a key economic sector in the coming period. — VNA/VNS