VITM wraps up on a high note

The Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 will prioritise business-to-business networking to attract more international visitors, while continuing to offer travel deals and experiences for the public, the organisers confirmed here at a press conference on Monday.
Many Vietnamese tourists have booked tours since early March for the upcoming Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day and April 30 holidays, as a prolonged nine-day break triggers an early surge in travel demand.
A glimpse of how Hà Nội is shaping its tourism through both tradition and new ideas at the Hanoi Tourism Festival 2026. From cultural spaces reflecting heritage and nearby destinations to small touches of digital experiences, the event offers visitors a simple and accessible way to explore the city.
The Tourism Information Centre of the Việt Nam National Tourism Administration has released a multimedia e-brochure on rural tourism, marking a new approach to engaging domestic and international visitors.
Every spring, Hồng Thái Commune in Tuyên Quang Province enters its most beautiful season. Pear blossoms cover the mountains and forests in pristine white, transforming this highland into a fairy tale landscape amid the vast wilderness.
The Central Highlands provinces of Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai recorded strong growth in visitor arrivals and tourism revenue during the Lunar New Year holiday, driven by new tourism products linking forest and coastal experiences.