Singapore, Thailand, US hold military exercise

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Air Force (RSAF), the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) and the US Air Force (USAF) are participating in the 32nd edition of Exercise Cope Tiger.

Held from March 15 to 27, this trilateral exercise is being conducted at Korat Air Base and Chandy Range in Thailand.

The RSAF is participating with 30 aircraft, 12 ground-based air defence systems, and more than 700 personnel. The exercise participants will engage in large-scale air combat missions in a realistic training environment to sharpen their professional competencies. In addition, the exercise participants will take part in a two-day joint socio-civic programme to engage and contribute to the local communities and schools in the vicinity of Korat Air Base and Chandy Range.

Highlighting the significance of the RSAF’s participation in Exercise Cope Tiger, the RSAF’s Exercise Director, Colonel Gabriel Yam said this exercise continues to strengthen the defence relations between the three participating nations.

Since its inception in 1994, Exercise Cope Tiger has sought to enhance the professionalism and defence relations among Singapore, Thailand, and the US, and forge closer rapport and mutual understanding among their personnel. — VNA/VNS