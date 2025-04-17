Eximbank proposes foreign ownership cap below 6% for strategic investors

HÀ NỘI — The Board of Directors of the Việt Nam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) has submitted a proposal to its General Meeting of Shareholders to cap total foreign ownership at no more than 6 per cent of the bank’s charter capital at any given time.

The proposal includes an amendment to Clause 6, Article 20 of the bank’s charter, authorising the Chairman of the Board of Directors to sign and issue the consolidated charter once approved by shareholders.

According to Eximbank, the foreign ownership limit aims to stabilise the shareholder structure while creating room for future strategic investors. As of April 3, 2025, foreign ownership stood at 3.64 per cent, leaving nearly 26.33 per cent of the foreign ownership limit, equivalent to about 491 million shares.

The proposed cap would not impact the current ownership structure or disrupt share trading activities.

Data from the Việt Nam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC) as of March 13, 2025 showed that foreign investors held more than 13.7 billion securities across 27 banks.

This indicates sustained foreign interest, but also highlights the need for banks to prepare well in terms of strategy and legal frameworks to accommodate potential investors. — VNS