MobiFone puts in request to become defence and security enterprise

HÀ NỘI — MobiFone has officially submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister, seeking approval to become an enterprise directly serving national defence and security. This marks an important step in the corporation's transformation, following it being transferred to the Ministry of Public Security.

On April 15, General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, chaired a working session with MobiFone to review its progress and future direction.

At the meeting, MobiFone reported that it has completed key procedures, including proposing a new organisational charter and preparing to operate under the special mechanism of a defence and security enterprise. The corporation is also working with relevant units to revise its financial regulations and internal processes to align with its new role.

In terms of development, MobiFone is drafting a strategy for the 2025–30 period, with a long-term vision to 2045. The corporation is also restructuring its organisation by removing intermediate levels and establishing provincial-level business units.

A special mechanism is being designed to attract highly qualified experts to enhance performance and fulfil future responsibilities.

Minister Quang emphasised that MobiFone must focus on building a strong legal framework to support its operations. This will help remove existing barriers and create favourable conditions for stable and sustainable development, especially as MobiFone moves towards becoming a national security enterprise.

The minister also urged the corporation to focus on exploring its core strengths to develop effective telecommunications and technology products that serve both the company’s growth and the national interest.

Experts believe that MobiFone’s transfer to the Ministry of Public Security is a vital piece in the digital ecosystem and aligns closely with the goals of Project 06, a key national initiative driving Việt Nam’s digital transformation.

Being under the Ministry of Public Security, MobiFone will have more opportunities to develop digital infrastructure that meets the Government’s requirements for a digital government, economy and society.

Following the Government's decision to transfer MobiFone, Việt Nam’s telecom market now has three key telecom players under three different ministries: Viettel under the Ministry of National Defence, VNPT under the Ministry of Finance and MobiFone under the Ministry of Public Security. — VNS