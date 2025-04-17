Bình Dương real estate market poised for breakthrough amid economic boom, urban merger

HCM CITY — The Bình Dương Province real estate market is entering a promising new era driven by strong economic momentum, continued infrastructure development and plans to merge with HCM City and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu under Resolution No. 60-NQ/TW.

Speaking at seminar themed “Bình Dương Real Estate Market Report: Turning a New Chapter” this week, Associate Professor Dr. Trần Đình Thiên, former director of the Việt Nam Institute of Economics, said Việt Nam’s GDP is forecast to grow by at least 8 per cent in 2025.

Despite global challenges, the country remains attractive across many sectors, including real estate, he said.

The Bình Dương property market is a reflection of this positive macroeconomic landscape, underpinned by infrastructure upgrades, public investment and a strong industrial base, he noted.

According to Đinh Minh Tuấn, southern regional director at Batdongsan.com.vn, Bình Dương is entering a “new chapter” as it moves toward forming a “super-city” with HCM City and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu. This mega-urban region could contribute 25 per cent of Việt Nam’s GDP by 2045 and become a key driver of national growth.

The proposed super-city will benefit from integrated infrastructure, including the Bình Dương–Vũng Tàu container railway, Ring Roads 3 and 4, and the HCM City–Vũng Tàu expressway.

It will also support smart urban development by combining advanced technology from HCM City and Bình Dương and leveraging Vũng Tàu’s maritime resources.

Over the past 30 year, Bình Dương has transformed from an agricultural province into a regional industrial and services hub.

It has consistently attracted strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and migration to become one of southern Việt Nam’s key economic engines.

Strategically located just 30km northeast of HCM City, the province benefits from excellent transport links.

A major infrastructure upgrade is expected to be completed by 2028, the widening of National Highway 13 from six to 10 lanes at a cost of VNĐ21 trillion (US$824 million), promising enhanced connectivity for the province.

According to property listing platform Batdongsan.com.vn, Bình Dương’s economy has grown faster than the national average.

Despite its relatively recent establishment, the province had an economy worth VNĐ520 trillion (US$20.4 billion) as of 2024, making it a regional economic leader.

Data from Batdongsan.com.vn shows a strong rebound in Bình Dương’s property market in 2025.

In the first quarter, asking prices rose by 700 per cent from the same period in 2015, the highest growth in any of HCM City’s neighbouring provinces, the others being Đồng Nai (500 per cent), Long An (433 per cent) and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (140 per cent).

Apartment market: high yields, affordable prices

Among the fastest growing segments in Bình Dương is the apartment market.

Batdongsan.com.vn reported a 46 per cent increase in apartment searches in March 2025 from the previous month. Over the past decade, average apartment prices have risen by 112 per cent and currently average VNĐ45 million ($1,765) per square metre on the primary market.

Bình Dương also boasts the highest apartment rental yields in the country, which are on average around 30 per cent higher than in HCM City and Hà Nội.

This is attributed to relatively affordable prices and strong rental demand driven by an influx of workers and professionals into the province’s growing industrial parks.

Speakers at the event also spoke about the trend of migration from HCM City to surrounding provinces, which is reshaping urban lifestyles.

According to Đặng Thuỳ Dương, vice chairwoman of Realty Holdings, with the ongoing trend of population migration from HCM City to suburban areas, Bình Dương is increasingly becoming a promising destination.

Living near HCM City in a spacious, integrated and reasonably priced urban space is becoming a new norm, she said. — VNS