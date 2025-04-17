Việt Nam steps up national branding amid global trade tensions

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade launched Vietnam National Brand Week 2025 in Hà Nội yesterday. The week-long campaign, running from April 15 to 21, features events and promotions nationwide to honour Vietnamese brands and strengthen their visibility at home and abroad.

Việt Nam is intensifying its national branding efforts as part of a broader strategy to raise the profile of Vietnamese goods and services in the domestic and international markets, especially amid growing trade protectionism and tariff tension.

Speaking at the opening event, Deputy Director of the Trade Promotion Agency Hoàng Minh Chiến highlighted the programme's growing influence over the past two decades. He emphasised that in today’s uncertain global environment, the importance of a strong national brand is more critical than ever.

“Enterprises must not only compete on price or scale, but on the trust and recognition that a strong brand conveys. The National Brand Programme provides a strategic platform to help Vietnamese businesses invest in branding, enhance their competitiveness and position themselves more firmly in global value chains,” he said.

Chiến said that thanks to the programme, firms are investing more in brand development. One standout is VinFast, which was recognised under the national brand for the first time in 2024, with its brand value surging by 142 per cent to US$181 million—the highest increase among Vietnamese brands.

Meanwhile, Viettel remained the only Vietnamese enterprise ranked in the Global 500 list of most valuable brands by Brand Finance. Its Brand Strength Index (BSI) score rose to 89.4 out of 100 in 2024, securing its AAA rating and lifting it to 16th place globally among telecom brands.

Beyond individual successes, the Vietnamese national brand overall has also seen significant gains. According to Brand Finance, it rose by 102 per cent between 2019 and 2023—the fastest growth rate worldwide. In 2024, the country’s brand was valued at US$507 billion, ranking 32nd out of 193 nations.

“These achievements are the result of the Government’s sustained efforts to reform the business environment, promote trade and support branding activities,” Chiến said. “They also reflect the determination of Vietnamese businesses to maintain growth and expand market share despite economic headwinds.”

Since its inception, the programme has helped reshape how local firms perceive branding. In 2024, 190 companies had products recognised under the Vietnam National Brand label—more than six times the number recorded in 2008. Notably, 23 of these brands were featured in Việt Nam's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands, with eight occupying the top 10 spots, accounting for 88.8 per cent of the combined brand value.

The Vietnam National Brand Programme, approved by the Prime Minister under Decision 253/2003/QĐ-TTg, aims to build and promote the image of Việt Nam as a country with high-quality goods and services. The Ministry of Industry and Trade, as the standing body, coordinates with other ministries and localities to implement the programme. Since 2008, April 20 has been designated as Vietnam Brand Day to recognise and celebrate these efforts. VNS