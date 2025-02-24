Bình Dương, Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture expand investment opportunities

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Authorities of Bình Dương pledges to create favourable conditions for Japanese investors, affirmed Bùi Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee on February 24.

While working with Masashi Suzuki, a member of the Ibaraki Prefectural Assembly, and a delegation of Japanese businesses, he emphasised that the southern province regularly holds meetings with enterprises to listen to their concerns and promptly address issues related to administrative procedures, taxation, work permits, and construction. This proactive support has strengthened the confidence of Japanese businesses, encouraging many to expand their operations in Bình Dương, he said.

Currently, Japan is the second-largest foreign investor in Bình Dương, following Singapore, with 358 projects and a total investment capital of nearly US$6 billion. Major corporations such as Tokyu, Panasonic, Toshiba, and Aeon Mall have established a presence in the province, contributing to its industrial, high-tech, and service growth.

During the meeting, Masashi Suzuki shared Ibaraki’s development process and noted several similarities with Binh Duong. He expressed a desire for the two localities to establish practical cooperation, particularly in human resources development.

Ibaraki prefecture is home to major industrial centres such as Hitachi, which specialises in machinery and electrical equipment manufacturing, and Tsukuba, a hub for research institutes, and Kashima, known for its industrial material production. The collaboration between Bình Dương and Ibaraki is expected to bring significant benefits in technology and industrial management expertise exchanges, he noted.

Beyond Ibaraki, Bình Dương has also maintained cooperative ties with Yamaguchi prefecture since 2014. Over the past decade, the two localities have achieved numerous achievements in economic, educational, and cultural cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. Notably, Eastern International University (EIU) has partnered with Yamaguchi University in scientific research and has implemented technical internship programmes, contributing to the development of a highly skilled workforce.

With its favourable investment environment and strong government support, Bình Dương continues to be an attractive destination for Japanese investors, opening up new opportunities for cooperation and sustainable development in the future, Thanh said. — BIZHUB/VNS