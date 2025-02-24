AI & Semiconductor 2025 Conference to gather 1,000 industry leaders in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Artificial Intelligence and Semiconductors 2025 Conference (AISC 2025) will be held in Việt Nam for the first time, taking place from March 12 to March 16 in Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng. This marks a significant milestone in integrating AI and semiconductor technology and reinforces Việt Nam’s growing role in the global innovation landscape.

Organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC), the five-day event will bring together global leaders to discuss breakthroughs in AI and semiconductors, further solidifying Việt Nam’s position in these critical industries.

According to Dr. Christopher Nguyễn, founder of Aitomatic and co-organiser of AISC 2025, Việt Nam’s emergence as a global technology hub—driven by its political stability, strong government commitment, and a population of over 100 million people—is a key factor behind hosting this event.

He emphasised that the event will bring together top innovators to showcase groundbreaking advancements at the intersection of AI and semiconductors.

"The conference is more than just a gathering of global technology leaders; it serves as a catalyst for accelerating the convergence of AI and semiconductors worldwide while connecting the global ecosystem through collaboration with Việt Nam’s burgeoning tech landscape."

Under the theme "Creating the Future: Connecting AI and Global Semiconductor Technology," AISC 2025 is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates, including representatives from leading technology firms such as Google DeepMind, IBM, Intel, TSMC, Samsung, MediaTek, Tokyo Electron, Panasonic, Qorvo, Marvell, and numerous others from Silicon Valley and other developed economies.

The event will focus on AI-driven advancements in chip design and manufacturing, as well as the potential of advanced semiconductor architectures to power next-generation AI systems.

The global semiconductor market, projected to reach US$500 billion by the end of 2024 (Bloomberg Intelligence), is undergoing rapid transformation driven by AI. The emergence of models like DeepSeek-R1, which delivers top-tier performance while consuming only a third of the computational energy of leading AI systems, is reshaping the $1.2 trillion AI ecosystem and underscoring the urgent need for more efficient computing solutions.

A recent McKinsey report highlights the massive investments in AI-driven chip design and production, positioning emerging technology hubs as key players in the future semiconductor landscape.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Đức Tâm reaffirmed the Vietnamese government's strong commitment to science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. He highlighted that the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW serves as a key directive driving these efforts, further reinforced by Government Resolution No. 03/NQ-CP, which sets out 41 indicators and 140 tasks to concretise the Party's strategic vision.

He emphasised that, following the principle, "If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together," Việt Nam has been actively fostering international cooperation in the development of the semiconductor and AI sectors, strengthening ties with global economies and developed nations.

NIC Director Vũ Quốc Huy further noted that the event is part of Việt Nam’s broader strategy to accelerate the domestic AI and semiconductor industry, while also expanding successful collaborations—such as the partnership with NVIDIA in establishing an AI research and development centre in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam is capitalising on this opportunity with targeted policies to attract investment and cultivate talent, offering subsidies for chip production and AI development, as well as scholarships and tuition waivers for students in these fields.

However, challenges remain in ensuring sustainable growth and enhancing Việt Nam's global competitiveness. To address this, the government is prioritising infrastructure investment, workforce development, and foreign direct investment to strengthen Việt Nam’s position in the AI and semiconductor sectors.

Nguyễn Hồng Trung, a representative from VPBank and a strategic partner of the conference, highlighted that Việt Nam has a unique opportunity to establish itself as a leading AI and semiconductor hub in the region. He emphasised that AI is not just an economic growth driver but also a crucial factor in national competitiveness.

“Proper investment in AI will enhance productivity and drive breakthroughs in key industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics, while also attracting high-quality investments and fostering a skilled workforce,” he said. — BIZHUB/VNS