Highlands Coffee opens Highlands Cái Mép roastery

BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU – Highlands Coffee, a Vietnamese national coffee chain, on Tuesday officially opened its VNĐ500 billion (US$20 million) Highlands Cái Mép roastery in the southern province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, aiming at bringing its rich flavours closer to the world.

This roastery, Highlands said, marks a defining milestone in its 25-year journey, embodying its dedication to quality, innovation and the cultural heritage of Vietnamese coffee.

Nestled near the Cái Mép Port, the roastery, which spans 24,000sq.m, is equipped with cutting-edge Probat roasting technology from Germany, advanced quality assurance systems, and automated processes to ensure precision and consistency.

The roastery is designed for scalable growth, with a planned production capacity of 75,000 tonnes per year as operations mature.

The products, the company said, will be used in hundreds of Highlands coffee stores in and out of Việt Nam as well as sold at domestic and international retail chains.

“This roastery is our promise to honour the authentic essence of Vietnamese coffee,” said David Thái, founder and CEO of Highlands Coffee.

“It is a space where tradition meets innovation, allowing us to craft coffee that reflects our farmers' resilience, our team's passion, and our nation's pride. We are proud to be a company deeply rooted with Vietnamese culture, working hand-in-hand with local farmers to create a product that embodies the character of our nation. We are excited and eager to share this story with the world.”

The company affirmed that strategic development underscores Highlands Coffee’s commitment to advancing Vietnamese coffee craftsmanship while addressing increasing demand in both domestic and international markets.

In addition, the collaboration with local farmers and expanded partnerships across Việt Nam reinforces Highlands Coffee’s commitment to sustainability and authenticity, helping Vietnamese coffee find its place in the evolving global coffee landscape.

“We believe that excellence in quality can go hand in hand with honouring tradition. Our mission is to craft coffee that carries the soul of Viet Nam while inspiring coffee lovers around the globe,” Thái said.

Founded in 1999 by David Thái, Highlands Coffee was a pioneer in the Vietnamese coffee industry, and has been instrumental in the development of the modern retail industry in Việt Nam. – VNS