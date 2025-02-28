State-owned MobiFone now under Ministry of Public Security

HÀ NỘI — Ownership of MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation was transferred to the Ministry of Public Security from the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) on Friday.

According to CMSC chair Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, the commission assumed responsibility for representing State capital ownership at MobiFone from the Ministry of Information and Communications in November 2018.

During the initial period under its management, MobiFone faced formidable challenges, which were further exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with strong guidance from the Party, Government, and relevant agencies, along with the commission's leadership and support, MobiFone successfully navigated these difficulties, maintaining efficient operations and delivering timely customer service, contributing to the country’s economic development and the establishment of digital technology infrastructure.

"The corporation has transformed itself to a digital technology firm that offers diverse high-quality digital services, positioning itself as one of the three leading telecommunications enterprises in the country," he stated.

The transfer of state capital ownership representation from the CMSC to the Ministry of Public Security not only marks a new development milestone for MobiFone but also demonstrates the Party and State's determination to enhance management efficiency, ensure information security, and capitalise on the potential of state-owned enterprises in the current context.

Anh expressed his confidence that under the Ministry of Public Security's leadership, MobiFone will continue its unity, efforts, and creativity, advancing its innovative spirit, service quality, and information security while actively contributing to the national digital transformation. — VNS