Việt Nam digital technology enterprise map to be launched for the first time

HÀ NỘI — For the first time, a map revealing Việt Nam's top 10 digital technology enterprises is being launched.

The Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) says the map will be further refined to include companies across various segments, not just those in the top 10.

It will serve as a critical tool to position enterprises in the market, enhance competitiveness and expand cooperation opportunities domestically and internationally.

The map will adopt an evaluation model based on two main dimensions: vision, reflecting the company’s development direction and future innovation potential and execution capability, assessing the ability to implement and apply products and services in reality.

Based on these two dimensions, enterprises will be categorised into four groups, namely strength group (strong implementation capacity with a focus on practical efficiency), industry leaders (market pioneers with vision and execution ability), specialised players (enterprises having advantages in specific fields with deep expertise) and innovators (companies focusing on ground breaking innovations).

Through these criteria, the map will provide a comprehensive overview of Việt Nam’s digital technology enterprise ecosystem, classifying businesses by industry, scale, innovation capacity and growth potential.

Deputy General Secretary of VINASA An Ngọc Thao said that the association aims to implement the top 10 Digital Technology Enterprises Programme alongside the continuous development and refinement of the Việt Nam Digital Technology Enterprise Map each year.

This initiative serves as a verification and authentication platform, helping enterprises better leverage emerging opportunities.

For investors and international partners, it will serve as a valuable resource for quickly and accurately accessing promising businesses in Việt Nam.

Vice President and General Secretary of VINASA Nguyễn Thị Thu Giang said: "The launch of the map helps businesses define their capabilities and establishes a foundation for expanding cooperation, attracting investment and accessing new markets.

"It is also an opportunity for Việt Nam’s tech community to solidify its presence on the global technology map." — VNS