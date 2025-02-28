Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam digital technology enterprise map to be launched for the first time

February 28, 2025 - 16:33
The Việt Nam digital technology enterprise map will serve as a critical tool to position enterprises in the market, enhance competitiveness and expand cooperation opportunities domestically and internationally.
The VINASA held a press conference to announce the top 10 Programme and map of Việt Nam digital technology enterprises 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Sơn

HÀ NỘI — For the first time, a map revealing Việt Nam's top 10 digital technology enterprises is being launched.

The Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) says the map will be further refined to include companies across various segments, not just those in the top 10.

It will serve as a critical tool to position enterprises in the market, enhance competitiveness and expand cooperation opportunities domestically and internationally.

The map will adopt an evaluation model based on two main dimensions: vision, reflecting the company’s development direction and future innovation potential and execution capability, assessing the ability to implement and apply products and services in reality.

Based on these two dimensions, enterprises will be categorised into four groups, namely strength group (strong implementation capacity with a focus on practical efficiency), industry leaders (market pioneers with vision and execution ability), specialised players (enterprises having advantages in specific fields with deep expertise) and innovators (companies focusing on ground breaking innovations).

Through these criteria, the map will provide a comprehensive overview of Việt Nam’s digital technology enterprise ecosystem, classifying businesses by industry, scale, innovation capacity and growth potential.

Deputy General Secretary of VINASA An Ngọc Thao said that the association aims to implement the top 10 Digital Technology Enterprises Programme alongside the continuous development and refinement of the Việt Nam Digital Technology Enterprise Map each year.

This initiative serves as a verification and authentication platform, helping enterprises better leverage emerging opportunities.

For investors and international partners, it will serve as a valuable resource for quickly and accurately accessing promising businesses in Việt Nam.

Vice President and General Secretary of VINASA Nguyễn Thị Thu Giang said: "The launch of the map helps businesses define their capabilities and establishes a foundation for expanding cooperation, attracting investment and accessing new markets.

"It is also an opportunity for Việt Nam’s tech community to solidify its presence on the global technology map." — VNS

IT market firm digital technology global Hà Nội digital technology digital economy Top 10 Digital Technology Companies

Related Stories

Economy

Incentives to fuel digital technology growth in Việt Nam

The draft Law on Digital Technology Industry being developed by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) aims to create a legal framework to promote the development of the industry into an economic sector that contributes in a major way to the country's economy.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Italy to promote trade links with beach city

Italy will host the Italian Expo 2025 in the beach city this November in boosting trade ties, people-to-people cultural exchanges and business links between Italian and Vietnamese as well as Đà Nẵng City.
Economy

International food and hotel expo to take place in Hà Nội

The Food & Hospitality Hanoi 2025 trade exhibition will be held at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre from March 18 to 20. The event will feature over 170 global companies, showcasing a diverse range of food and beverage (F&B) products and hospitality services.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom