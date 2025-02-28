Politics & Law
Trade through Móng Cái border gate surges over 58 per cent

February 28, 2025 - 13:16
More than 300,000 tonnes of goods were traded through the crossing points of the Móng Cái International Border Gate as of late February, a 56.4 per cent increase year-on-year.
Vehicles transporting goods via the Bắc Luân II border gate, — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Total trade revenue through the Móng Cái International Border Gate in the northern province of Quảng Ninh topped US$624 million as of the end of February, a year-on-year surge of 58.23 per cent, according to head of the border gate management board Trần Bích Ngọc.

Export value accounted for US$424 million, while imports totaled more than $200 million.

The border gate saw increased business activities with 578 enterprises undergoing customs procedures, of them 178 local, representing a rise of 114 firms compared to the same period last year, with 91 newly registered businesses.

More than 300,000 tonnes of goods were traded through its border gates and crossing points through late February, a 56.4 per cent increase from the corresponding time in 2024.

The Bắc Luân II Bridge border gate, specifically, handled some 15,000 vehicles, a 153 per cent increase from last year, averaging 294 vehicles daily. The total volume of goods traded through this checkpoint reached over 184,000 tonnes, up 83.68 per cent year-on-year, with a daily average of 3,616 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Km 3+4 Hải Yên crossing point recorded 89 vehicles with approximately 2,100 tonnes of exported goods daily. Total exports through this crossing stood at nearly 100,000 tonnes, up 109 per cent. Key exports included fruit, cassava flour, frozen seafood and fresh shrimp, crab and fish. — VNS

