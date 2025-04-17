LynkiD – Việt Nam’s technology representative for loyalty solutions at the P4G Summit 2025

HÀ NỘI — LynkiD, an all-in-one customer loyalty platform, was proud to represent Vietnamese tech enterprises at the P4G Summit 2025 – a global event focused on green growth and climate finance. The forum took place from April 15 to 17 at the National Convention Center in Hà Nội.

Representing Việt Nam in the global green start-up ecosystem

The P4G Summit 2025 brought together senior government leaders, global businesses, NGOs and international investors to foster dialogue, collaboration and action for a sustainable future. LynkiD’s participation marked a significant milestone, showcasing a 'Make in Vietnam' green tech solution and promoting sustainable consumption initiatives through digitalised loyalty platforms.

With a mission to 'green' the consumer ecosystem through technology, LynkiD played a vital role in building a circular economy model and advancing sustainable consumer behaviour.

CEO of the company, Uyên Tran, said: “Our mission goes beyond helping businesses improve customer retention. We also aim to reduce environmental impact by replacing paper-based materials with e-vouchers and automated reporting and digital customer experiences.”

LynkiD – paperless technology for a greener future

At the summit, LynkiD promoted its message of sustainable customer engagement through a multi-touchpoint digital loyalty platform, where all interactions – from earning points and redeeming gifts to receiving offers – were conducted entirely online. This innovation significantly reduced the use of paper, plastic cards and other traditional materials, contributing to waste reduction and environmental preservation.

Driven by a green and digital vision, LynkiD continued building a closed-loop, eco-friendly consumer ecosystem, where users were encouraged to keep engaging within a network of sustainable rewards and benefits. This not only set a new standard in customer experience digitalisation, but also aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ready to connect, share and collaborate for green growth

In today’s digital and globalised world, the sharing economy model has become increasingly popular, especially in the service and retail sectors. This model enabled businesses and organisations to share resources, connect utilities and deliver added value to customers, partners and stakeholders.

At the event, LynkiD shared insights from a Vietnamese tech enterprise working to build a sustainable ecosystem – sharing resources, connecting with global startup communities, investors and mission-aligned organisations. The forum also presented a key opportunity for LynkiD to showcase its technology-enabled sharing economy model – a solution that not only helps businesses optimise costs and retain customers but also created long-term value for the community.