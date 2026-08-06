OCOP exhibition in Thái Nguyên showcases cooperative products

THÁI NGUYÊN — A week-long exhibition showcasing One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods and regional cuisine is taking place in Thái Nguyên province, bringing together more than 100 cooperatives, businesses and production facilities in a bid to expand market access and strengthen the cooperative economy.

The event, which runs until next Tuesday, is part of activities supporting the Government's "Vietnamese People Prioritise Using Vietnamese Goods" campaign.

Exhibitors from Thái Nguyên, Ninh Bình and several other provinces, including Hưng Yên, Phú Thọ, Sơn La, Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh and Lào Cai, are displaying OCOP-certified products, agricultural goods, processed foods, handicrafts and regional specialties.

Speaking at the event's opening ceremony on Wednesday, Nguyễn Văn Dũng, chairman of the Thái Nguyên Provincial Cooperative Union, said the collective economy, led by cooperatives, was playing an increasingly important role in rural development, job creation and income growth.

Dũng said the 2023 Cooperative Law and Resolution No 20 had created new opportunities for cooperatives to modernise operations, improve competitiveness and deepen economic integration.

He said limited marketing and distribution channels remained a major obstacle for many cooperatives, making trade promotion events an important platform for connecting producers with distributors, businesses and consumers.

According to Dũng, the fair would help cooperatives promote OCOP products and regional specialties, identify business partners, sign supply agreements and develop more sustainable production and distribution networks within the Vietnam Cooperative Union system.

The event's organisers said they also expect the event to attract retailers, supermarkets, shopping centers and e-commerce platforms seeking new suppliers, helping cooperatives expand market access, strengthen their brands and increase the value of locally produced goods. — VNS