Construction begins on Phan Thiết Airport’s civil aviation component

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Lâm Đồng provincial People’s Committee, in coordination with Sun Group, on Monday broke ground for Phan Thiết Airport project – civil aviation component, marking a significant step in improving transport infrastructure, expanding development space and enhancing the province’s competitiveness in a new phase.

The project is designed to meet 4E airport standards, with a capacity of 2 million passengers per year by 2030 and total investment of nearly VNĐ3.9 trillion (US$148 million). Covering 74.6 hectares, it includes aircraft aprons, taxiways, air traffic control and navigation systems, a control tower, an operation building and a passenger terminal. Once completed, it is expected to meet rising travel demand while boosting investment, trade, services and high-quality tourism.

Đặng Minh Trường, Chairman of Sun Group, said the airport will be capable of handling modern aircraft and serve millions of passengers annually, forming part of a broader tourism–resort–aviation ecosystem planned by the group in Lâm Đồng. The investor aims to complete and put the project into operation next year.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Văn Mười described the project as a strategic driver to strengthen connectivity between Lâm Đồng and major domestic and international economic hubs, while creating spillover effects for the Central Highlands, the South Central Coast and the southern key economic regions.

Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh noted that this is Việt Nam’s first civil airport invested with private capital using dual-use infrastructure built by the military, serving both defence and socio-economic development.

He stressed the need to ensure strict compliance with technical and aviation standards, construction quality, safety and progress, while maintaining dual-use readiness in coordination with military units.

The airport is expected to open up new development space, unlocking tourism, trade and investment potential in the eastern part of the province. — VNA/VNS