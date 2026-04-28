Intel and FPT partner to accelerate AI-Driven autonomous factories

RICHARDSON, Texas — FPT and Intel have announced a strategic collaboration to deliver end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven factory optimisation solutions, combining advanced simulation, AI and digital manufacturing technologies to improve efficiency and speed up the shift towards autonomous operations.

The partnership brings together Intel’s factory simulation and AI optimisation capabilities with FPT’s digital manufacturing platforms, allowing manufacturers to improve throughput, cut bottlenecks and strengthen real-time decision-making. It also aims to improve downtime recovery and support the transition to fully autonomous, AI-powered production environments.

As manufacturing becomes more complex and data-intensive, many companies still struggle to predict disruptions, optimise production flows and make effective use of real-time data. The collaboration seeks to address these challenges through a closed-loop factory intelligence model, where AI, simulation and real-time data continuously interact to improve performance.

At the core of the solution is Intel’s high-speed simulation and digital twin technology, including Intel Automated Factory Solutions, Intel Factory Pathfinder and Intel Factory Recon. These tools provide a dynamic, end-to-end view of factory operations.

FPT complements this with its digital platforms, FleziOps (MOM+), FleziQMS and FleziUDP, which integrate data across MES, ERP and shop-floor systems into a unified operational data layer. This integration allows Intel’s AI-driven optimisation tools to be deployed more effectively in live production environments. — VNS