Thái Nguyên breaks ground on VNĐ1.3 trillion Hà Châu industrial clusters

THÁI NGUYÊN — Construction of the Hà Châu 1 and Hà Châu 2 industrial clusters began on Tuesday in Điềm Thụy Commune in the northern province of Thái Nguyên, with a combined investment of more than VNĐ1.3 trillion (around US$52 million).

Developed by Le Mont Investment JSC, Hà Châu 1 covers more than 48 hectares with an investment of nearly VNĐ707 billion, while Hà Châu 2 spans nearly 45 hectares with over VNĐ643 billion.

The projects are part of activities marking the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1).

According to Le Mont Investment JSC Chairman Lê Hồng Khuê, the nearly 100-hectare site holds strategic importance for regional connectivity, linking Thái Nguyên with Bắc Ninh and major industrial centres in northern Việt Nam.

The clusters aim to attract supporting industries, high-tech production, manufacturing and logistics services. Their location is expected to provide businesses with efficient access to logistics networks and supply chains amid ongoing global restructuring.

The projects will include synchronised infrastructure, such as electricity, water supply, transport and telecommunications systems, along with standard wastewater treatment facilities. Digital technologies are expected to be gradually applied to develop smart, environmentally responsible industrial zones.

Once operational, the clusters are projected to create thousands of jobs, supporting the shift from agriculture to industry and services while boosting local economic development and living standards.

Investors will benefit from tax incentives, including a 17 per cent corporate income tax rate for the first 10 years, full exemption for the first two years and a 50 per cent reduction for the following four years. Profits remitted abroad will also be tax-exempt after financial obligations are fulfilled. — VNS