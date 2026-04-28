Farm in HCM City grows one of the world’s most expensive mangoes

HCM CITY — A farm on the outskirts of HCM City has successfully cultivated one of the world’s most expensive mango varieties and has just harvested its first crop.

The farm, located in An Nhơn Tây Commune, is producing Japan’s Miyazaki mango, also known as the Red Sun. The locally grown fruit is being sold at just 20–25 per cent of the price of imported versions while offering a similar flavour, although its appearance has yet to match Japanese standards.

Miyazaki mangoes are renowned in Japan for their bright red skin and rich taste. The fruit has fetched extremely high prices at auction, with a pair once valued at around VNĐ100 million (about US$4,000). In Việt Nam, imported Miyazaki mangoes have been sold for up to VNĐ3.2 million per fruit.

Nguyễn Minh Nhân, a representative of Stellar Orchard Co Ltd, said he began exploring high-value fruit crops four years ago to make use of greenhouse facilities previously used for growing melons.

After trying a Miyazaki mango for the first time, he was surprised by its price of over VNĐ2 million per fruit.

“The more I learned about it, the more interested I became and I decided to invest in growing it,” Nhân said.

The farm has gradually expanded cultivation and now has around 1,500 trees. Despite financial and technical challenges in the early years, Nhân said the first successful harvest has strengthened his confidence in the project.

In its first season, the farm sold more than 400 mangoes. Premium fruit weighing over 600 grammes was priced at VNĐ600,000 each, while smaller fruit of around 400 grams sold for VNĐ300,000. The produce is distributed directly to consumers and to high-end fruit retailers.

To ensure quality, each tree is limited to five to seven fruits. The cultivation process requires careful sunlight exposure and precise timing to achieve even colouring without damaging the skin.

The farm plans to expand production and improve the fruit’s appearance while aiming to offer more competitive prices to make the premium mango accessible to a wider range of Vietnamese consumers. — VNS