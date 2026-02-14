Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Trần Temple Festival 2026 to boast record 15 activities

February 14, 2026 - 18:23
The ceremonial part will proceed with full solemnity under traditional rites, including commemorative orations, incense offerings to the Trần Kings, water and land processions, and other ritual observances.
Artists seen in the opening of the Trần Temple Festival last year. — VNA/VNS Photo

HƯNG YÊN — The 2026 Trần Temple Festival is set to open in the northern province of Hưng Yên at 7pm on March 1 with a captivating music show, featuring a record 15 activities.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism Director Đỗ Hữu Nhân revealed that the event will run through March 5 at the tomb and temple complex of the Kings of Trần Dynasty (1225-1400) in Long Hưng Commune, a special national relic site. It aims to pay tribute to ancestors and the Trần Kings, while instilling in the younger generation a profound appreciation for Việt Nam’s tradition of revering one’s roots.

The ceremonial part will proceed with full solemnity under traditional rites, including commemorative orations, incense offerings to the Trần Kings, water and land processions, and other ritual observances.

A broad lineup of cultural, art, and sport events awaits, including the practice of Vietnamese Mother Goddess worship, along with traditional contests such as wrapping glutinous square rice cakes, arranging betel quid in phoenix-wing patterns, fire-making and rice-cooking challenges, and calligraphy.

Exhibition booths will showcase the finest One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, Hưng Yên tourism delights, and performances by local “ca trù” ceremonial singing clubs.

The 24th Việt Nam Poetry Day is also scheduled, along with the introduction of criteria for cultural environment at traditional festivals, and sport tournaments such as ceremonial ball wrestling, tug of war, freestyle wrestling, and traditional wrestling matches.

Hưng Yên is now home to 3,716 relic sites, including six special national relic sites, 284 national-level relics or clusters, and 884 others at the provincial level. It also boasts 12 artifacts or artifact groups recognised as national treasures and 30 elements inscribed on the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The mausoleum and temple complex of the Trần Kings has enjoyed its special national relic status since 2014, while the Trần Temple Festival itself graces the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. ù VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Preservation of Chăm towers complex started   

A ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Chăm towers relic in Phong Lệ Village, which is 10km from the city centre, was organised in speeding up the schedule on an historic village with temples, communal houses more than 100 years old and the city’s cultural relics.
Life & Style

Spring is blooming

As Tết approaches, Hàng Lược Tết flower market is entering its busiest season. It draws crowds eager to welcome the Lunar New Year with fresh blossoms, vibrant ornamental plants and the familiar festive spirit signalling spring is just around the corner.
Life & Style

Central Việt Nam gallops into the festive season

From cherry blossoms in Đà Lạt to fireworks in Đà Nẵng, vibrant art shows in Nha Trang, and tranquil highland escapes in Măng Đen, travellers can savour the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026 across Việt Nam’s central region.

