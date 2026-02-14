Trần Temple Festival 2026 to boast record 15 activities

HƯNG YÊN — The 2026 Trần Temple Festival is set to open in the northern province of Hưng Yên at 7pm on March 1 with a captivating music show, featuring a record 15 activities.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism Director Đỗ Hữu Nhân revealed that the event will run through March 5 at the tomb and temple complex of the Kings of Trần Dynasty (1225-1400) in Long Hưng Commune, a special national relic site. It aims to pay tribute to ancestors and the Trần Kings, while instilling in the younger generation a profound appreciation for Việt Nam’s tradition of revering one’s roots.

The ceremonial part will proceed with full solemnity under traditional rites, including commemorative orations, incense offerings to the Trần Kings, water and land processions, and other ritual observances.

A broad lineup of cultural, art, and sport events awaits, including the practice of Vietnamese Mother Goddess worship, along with traditional contests such as wrapping glutinous square rice cakes, arranging betel quid in phoenix-wing patterns, fire-making and rice-cooking challenges, and calligraphy.

Exhibition booths will showcase the finest One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, Hưng Yên tourism delights, and performances by local “ca trù” ceremonial singing clubs.

The 24th Việt Nam Poetry Day is also scheduled, along with the introduction of criteria for cultural environment at traditional festivals, and sport tournaments such as ceremonial ball wrestling, tug of war, freestyle wrestling, and traditional wrestling matches.

Hưng Yên is now home to 3,716 relic sites, including six special national relic sites, 284 national-level relics or clusters, and 884 others at the provincial level. It also boasts 12 artifacts or artifact groups recognised as national treasures and 30 elements inscribed on the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The mausoleum and temple complex of the Trần Kings has enjoyed its special national relic status since 2014, while the Trần Temple Festival itself graces the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. ù VNA/VNS