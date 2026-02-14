New film brings ancient Vietnamese romance to cinema

HÀ NỘI — A tale long etched in legend now finds new life on screen, as one of the most famous love stories in Vietnamese folk tradition, that of Princess Tiên Dung, daughter of the 18th Hùng King, and Chử Đồng Tử, a poor young man, is portrayed for the first time in a feature film showing in cinemas nationwide.

Titled Huyền Tình Dạ Trạch (literally Legendary Love in the Night Swamp), the film is produced by Hà Nội Radio and Television and directed by Tôn Văn. It not only recreates the legend of the couple but also brings to life the broader setting of the Hùng Kings’ era of nation-building, around the 7th to 2nd centuries BC.

The production has been carefully researched to revive cultural elements from the pre-Đông Sơn and Đông Sơn periods, such as body tattooing, blackened teeth, Mother Goddess worship, bronze drum casting and pottery making. Rather than relying solely on fantasy, it blends legend with archaeological studies of the Văn Lang State under the 18th Hùng King, creating a vivid portrayal of ancient Vietnamese culture.

Several scenes were filmed on location in Chử Xá in Hà Nội, the birthplace of Chử Đồng Tử, and in the Dạ Trạch swamp area of Hưng Yên Province, which is closely associated with the legend. The team conducted extensive surveys and recreated large-scale and realistic settings, including the Văn Lang capital and the legendary Dạ Trạch trading port.

The leading roles of Chử Đồng Tử and Tiên Dung are played by Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and Lê Trần Thanh Tâm. Thanh Tâm, a third-year student at the Hà Nội University of Theatre and Cinema, makes her film debut in this demanding role. She said that taking part in the film gave her valuable professional experience and a deeper understanding of traditional cultural values.

“The movie is not only about a love that transcends social barriers, but also reflects the early Vietnamese journey of cultivation, labour, survival and community formation at the dawn of history,” she said.

Released nationwide amid the festive atmosphere of the Lunar New Year, the producers emphasise that Huyền Tình Dạ Trạch is not driven by commercial goals. Instead, it seeks to offer audiences an inspiring story of love, filial piety and vivid images of a glorious period in Việt Nam’s history.

According to Nguyễn Kim Khiêm, deputy director of Hà Nội Radio and Television and co-director of the film, this is not merely an entertainment work but a reminder of history and proud traditions, evoking emotions that deepen appreciation of Vietnamese heritage.

Professor, Doctor of Science Vũ Minh Giang praised the film as: “Having reached the highest level of understanding we currently possess about the Hùng Kings era."

According to legend, Chử Đồng Tử was a poor fisherman who lived with his widowed father in Chử Xá Village. After his father’s death, he was left with nothing but a single loincloth.

One day, while bathing in the river, he buried himself in the sand to conceal his poverty. Princess Tiên Dung, the youngest daughter of the 18th Hùng King, happened to stop at that very spot with her entourage. When water was poured over the sand, Chử Đồng Tử was revealed.

Instead of taking offence, the princess admired his honesty and humility. She chose to marry him despite his lowly status, defying social conventions and her royal background. Together, they built a life marked by devotion and resilience. Later, they encountered a sage who taught them spiritual practices and bestowed magical items upon them. With these, they created a prosperous trading port at Dạ Trạch, symbolising the values of love, freedom and community building.

In the end, both Tiên Dung and Chử Đồng Tử ascended to the heavens, becoming immortal figures in Vietnamese belief. Their story is celebrated not only as a romance that overcame social barriers but also as a tale of filial piety, survival and the formation of early Vietnamese communities along the Red River. — VNS