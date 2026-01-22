Israel-based expert highly values Vietnam’s foreign policy

TEL AVIV On the occasion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Dr. Khaled Khalifa, President of the Arab Council for Foreign Relations in Israel, has shared his views on Việt Nam’s global role and standing, as well as its prospects for cooperation and contributions in regions affected by conflict.

According to him, Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and proactive multilateral diplomacy represents one of the most principled and respected models in contemporary international relations.

Rooted in its own long struggle against colonialism and foreign occupation, Việt Nam has consistently demonstrated that sovereignty, dignity, and peace can coexist with openness, dialogue, and global engagement. This approach, reaffirmed by the CPV’s 14th National Congress, enables the country to act as a “credible, balanced, and trusted international actor, particularly in regions affected by prolonged conflict,” he affirmed.

The expert assessed that Việt Nam’s insistence on strategic autonomy allows it to engage constructively with all parties without becoming subordinate to any power bloc, which is especially valuable in today’s fragmented global environment, where polarisation often undermines peace efforts.

The country’s multilateral diplomacy, through ASEAN, the United Nations, and South–South cooperation, emphasises dialogue over confrontation and political solutions over military dominance. These principles are deeply relevant to conflict zones where decades of violence have eroded trust and stability.

According to the President of the Arab Council for Foreign Relations in Israel, Việt Nam can contribute to Middle East peace not as a dominant power, but as a nation whose credibility stems from experience rather than coercion. Its post-war reconstruction, transforming a war-torn country into a developing nation integrated into the global economy, offers valuable lessons in rebuilding infrastructure, restoring social cohesion, and prioritising human development.

In addition, Khaled Khalifa proposed Việt Nam step up dialogue and confidence-building among Arab, Israeli and international communities through political, economic and humanitarian initiatives. He suggested expanding cooperation, including the appointment of an Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Israel, to strengthen ties with Arab communities and reaffirm the country’s longstanding solidarity with just causes around the world. — VNA/VNS