Việt Nam’s elected leadership demonstrates continuity, renewal, steadfastness: Chinese scholar

BEIJING — The new leadership elected at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) reflects continuity, renewal and steadfastness, according to Professor Xu Liping, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS).

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing, the scholar said the team with firm belief and a readiness to shoulder reform responsibilities generates stronger momentum to lead CPV and the Vietnamese people towards achieving the two centenary goals.

Xu also noted that the report adopted at the 14th National Party Congress successfully integrates the practical experience of socialist construction in Việt Nam with the CPV’s leadership theory, highlighting both reform and leadership characteristics.

Meanwhile, the action plan approved at the event clearly identifies stakeholders, roadmaps, resources and objectives for implementing the congress’s resolutions, demonstrating an organic unity of principles and flexibility, as well as a close linkage between short-term and long-term goals.

Together, these elements outline a comprehensive blueprint for implementation over the next five years.

The congress concluded one and a half days earlier than scheduled, a clear demonstration of its efficiency and practicality, reflecting the high level of consensus and approval among delegates regarding the spirit of the congress, the Chinese scholar stressed.

Xu described the national major event as an important milestone in Việt Nam’s development in the new era. In his view, it not only clarifies reform and opening-up orientations for the next five years and the longer term, but also provides important theoretical and ideological foundations for innovation by the CPV, while forming a sufficiently strong leadership team to guide the country into a new stage of development.

Commenting on the role of the CPV in the new era, the Southeast Asia expert said the body has taken the lead in maintaining social stability and a favourable international environment, thereby laying a solid foundation for national construction and development.

It has steered the formulation of five-year and long-term development plans, setting the direction for Việt Nam’s medium- and long-term growth.

In addition, the pioneering and leading role of Vietnamese Party members and officials has created strong momentum for national development, serving as an important source of growth and progress.

He said in the new era, the Party will continue to serve as a pillar of stability and a strategic anchor in strengthening strategic autonomy, enhancing strategic confidence, and steadfastly pursuing Việt Nam’s socialist-oriented development path. — VNA/VNS