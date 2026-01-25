Institutional reform identified as decisive factor in implementing congress targets

On the sidelines of the 14th National Party Congress, delegate Đặng Bích Ngọc of the Phú Thọ Provincial Party Delegation spoke to the media about the newly issued Action Programme, institutional reform and expectations for the new Party Central Committee.

The 14th National Party Congress is the first to issue an Action Programme alongside its Resolution, clearly assigning projects, timelines and responsibilities so that implementation can begin immediately after the Congress. How do you view the significance of this move?

During the course of the 14th Congress, delegations from across the country, including the Phú Thọ Provincial Party Delegation, actively studied and contributed opinions to the documents submitted to the Congress.

There is a shared expectation among delegates that once the Resolution of the 14th Congress and the accompanying Action Programme are promulgated, they will be implemented in a consistent, comprehensive and effective manner nationwide.

The Resolution sets out major orientations, tasks and solutions, all of which are further concretised in the Action Programme. This provides an important basis for both central and local authorities to translate the Resolution into action in a structured and coordinated way, ensuring that its contents reach agencies and grassroots units quickly and in full.

As the country moves forward with the two-tier local government model, it is essential that all levels actively implement the Resolution and the Action Programme, focusing on the six key tasks and three strategic breakthroughs. These priorities reflect a strong determination for comprehensive renewal and are intended to open a new term marked by dynamism and innovation. Ultimately, the central objective is to improve people’s living standards – an aspiration widely shared by voters and citizens across the country.

Institutional reform has been identified as one of the three strategic breakthroughs of the 14th National Party Congress. From your position in the National Assembly, how will this be put into action?

Institutional reform is identified in the Resolution of the 14th Congress as a core and foundational issue underpinning all six key tasks and three strategic breakthroughs.

During the term of the 13th National Party Congress, particularly in its later years, institutional constraints emerged as a central bottleneck in practice. Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has repeatedly underscored the need to renew institutional development to fundamentally address grassroots-level problems, especially in the implementation of the two-tier local government model, where decentralisation and delegation of authority are crucial.

Reviews show that institutional frameworks in many sectors remain inadequate and require revision. As a result, both the Resolution and the Action Programme of the 14th National Party Congress identify institutional reform as a decisive breakthrough.

A comprehensive review of law-making across economic, political and social fields, including personnel work, will underpin action programmes aligned with the National Assembly’s legislative, supervisory and decision-making functions, enabling effective implementation and contributing to national development, deeper integration and improved living standards.

What expectations do you have for the 14th Party Central Committee?

The 14th National Party Congress has selected a new Party Central Committee comprising exemplary and capable cadres with strong unifying capacity. We expect those elected to the new Central Committee to fully utilise their intellect and experience, making meaningful and far-reaching contributions to the effective implementation of the Congress Resolution.

We place our trust in a contingent of cadres with integrity and vision, who dare to think, dare to act and dare to take responsibility, while demonstrating creativity and innovation in translating the Action Programme into concrete results.

With strong political determination and in the context of a new development phase, often described as an era of national advancement, we are confident that the 14th Party Central Committee will fulfil its responsibilities before the Party and the people, serving as a solid core in building an increasingly clean and strong Party and driving the successful realisation of the goals set by the Congress. — VNS