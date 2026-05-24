A slice of Sài Gòn history at Pizza Roma

Hồng Linh & Anh Đức

HCM CITY — "Hey, you wanna try Sài Gòn's first ever pizza restaurant?" a friend asked me, and I was quickly intrigued.

Situated on Xuân Hòa Ward’s busy Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street, Pizza Roma has been around since 1999, making it one of the oldest, if not the oldest, pizza restaurants in HCM City.

We visited the restaurant as a group for lunch, and I did a double-take at its small size. It was an open-space restaurant with tables and chairs closely packed together and some seating on the pavement.

Even if I had not been told about its history, it would still have been evident from the restaurant’s appearance, with its old-timey brick walls that seem untouched for years, old-looking fans and pictures that look as though they were taken in the 1990s.

They all evoke memories of a time when HCM City was not so globally connected, and while I myself do not have many memories of this period, I can appreciate its nostalgic beauty.

Still, that meant no air conditioning, which meant going there under HCM City’s scorching summer heat was probably not the best idea, though I imagine the atmosphere would be more enjoyable in the evening.

My friend regaled me with stories of the times he spent dining on the pizzas there while taking in the streets, people walking on the pavement and lovey-dovey old couples sharing their meals, all of which made for a pleasant dining experience for him.

We browsed the menu and ordered two small pizzas: a Four Seasons pizza with seafood, truffles, tomato sauce and mozzarella, and a New York pizza with sausages, pepperoni, mozzarella and pineapple (sorry, Italians!).

​We also got chicken cream soup with diced garlic bread, spaghetti carbonara, and some fries.

The cooking station was open to the public, and so, as we waited, we could smell the lovely aroma of pizzas baking in the oven and hear the appetising sounds of dishes being cooked.

We could even wander near the station to see staff rolling the dough and preparing our pizzas completely from scratch.

Around us was a group of young people chatting and waiting for their food like us, alongside some senior citizens quietly enjoying their meals.

After some time, the food was brought out, and the soup definitely left a great impression. All of us took the time to savour the hot and creamy soup, rich with butter and cheese, which admittedly overpowered the flavour of the chicken.

The garlic bread bits were not as crunchy as I would have liked, but they went well with the flavourful soup.

Then came the small pizzas, each with four slices, and we immediately noticed the yellow colour of the dough, making it very different from the pizzas we normally have.

The staff explained to us that the colour was due to the added turmeric powder, which lends the pizza more flavour and health benefits.

​Flavour-wise, I cannot really say that they were anything exceptional – the cheese, tomato, and meat toppings were serviceable, though the seafood was slightly overcooked.

The base and crust were delightfully crunchy and had the slightly bitter hint of a traditional charcoal-grilled pizza. As someone who hates thick pizzas, I considered this a plus.

Last came the spaghetti carbonara, and I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it. The cream was rich and not too salty, and the spaghetti was perfectly al dente, contrasting nicely with the soft bacon and mushroom bits.

We all scoffed down the dish in no time.

My friend has been visiting the restaurant since he was young, from a time when there were no other pizza brands in town.

While the restaurant is clearly past its glory days, he still greatly enjoys the pizzas of his youth.

Overall, if you are interested in a different pizza experience, Pizza Roma is worth trying for its nostalgic vibe and decent food. — VNS

Pizza Roma

Address: 66B Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street, Xuân Hòa Ward, HCM City

Tel: 0918218751

Opening hours: 10am to 10.30pm

Comment: A small pizza restaurant with great nostalgic vibes.