Thực Vi Thiên: Big Flavours, Bold China

With nearly 80 per cent of its diners being Chinese, Thực Vi Thiên has earned a reputation as a trusted destination for authentic, uncompromising flavours in Hà Nội. It is the kind of restaurant where bold Sichuan spice and classic Cantonese dishes are prepared as they should be: rich, vibrant and unapologetically traditional.

By Hamy Nguyễn

I’ll admit it upfront: Chinese cuisine has never been my comfort zone, largely because my tolerance for heat falls far short of the fiery depths it often embraces. In an industry where I have spent years tasting, evaluating and understanding flavours across cultures, I naturally gravitate towards balance and subtlety: qualities that, at first glance, seem at odds with the unapologetic boldness of many Chinese dishes.

And yet there is something undeniably compelling about it. The depth created by layers of spice, oil, aromatics and technique does more than hit the palate; it lingers. Even after meals that left me quietly reaching for water, I found myself recalling them days later: the numbing burn of Sichuan peppercorn, the glossy richness of a perfectly executed roast, the smoky intensity of a quick stir-fry done right. It is a cuisine that does not ask for approval; it demands attention and, more often than not, earns it.

Perhaps that is why, despite not being a natural fan, I keep coming back: curious, cautious but always a little eager. So when several of my Chinese friends insisted that Thực Vi Thiên was 'the real deal', it quickly rose to the top of my list. A restaurant that wins over native diners is always worth a visit, and I went in expecting nothing less than an honest, uncompromising taste of home.

A menu of nearly 100 dishes is both a promise and a trap. Resist the urge to order everything: portions are designed for three to four diners, so pacing your choices is not just wise – it is essential.

Sour pickled mustard fish soup (VNĐ320,000) is all about balance, and Thực Vi Thiên delivers. The fish is sliced paper-thin, tender and naturally sweet, perfectly absorbing the broth’s vibrant flavours.

The soup itself is dominated by a lively interplay of sourness and Sichuan spice – bright, layered and unapologetically bold. I highly recommend ordering a bowl of rice alongside; it not only tempers the heat but also allows you to savour every subtle nuance of the dish. Every spoonful reflects technique, restraint and a clear understanding of what makes this classic a standout in Chinese cuisine.

The spicy stir-fried mixed platter (VNĐ245,000) is substantial, easily enough to satisfy a small group. It is a vibrant combination of vegetables and proteins, all stir-fried in bold Sichuan-style seasoning. Crisp lotus root, tender cauliflower, chewy black fungus, juicy shrimp and squid, and rich pork belly come together in a fragrant, slightly spicy medley. Each bite bursts with layers of flavour and texture, making it a truly memorable centrepiece for any meal.

Sweet and sour pork (VNĐ165,000) leans towards the sweeter side, making it popular with children or anyone who prefers a milder, comforting flavour. The pork itself is tender, though the batter is somewhat thick compared with the meat, which can feel heavy if eaten in larger portions. It is a classic rendition, crispy on the outside and soft inside, but personally, I found it a little too rich for my taste.

Garlic fried pork ribs (VNĐ280,000) are a standout. Cut into small pieces for maximum crispiness, they remain crunchy right to the last bite. The seasoning is perfectly balanced, so there is no need for any dipping sauce. Even the fried garlic that accompanies them is irresistible – soft, sweet and deeply flavourful, complementing the ribs in every mouthful.

Cantonese roasted duck (VNĐ260,000) is tender and juicy, true to Cantonese style. The accompanying sauce is rich and flavourful, enhancing every bite, though do not expect the crackling, ultra-crispy skin of Peking duck. The meat remains succulent and satisfying, providing a comforting and flavoursome finish to the meal.

In the end, Thực Vi Thiên is more than a restaurant; it is a celebration of bold, authentic Chinese cuisine. From fiery Sichuan dishes to comforting Cantonese classics, every plate reflects care, technique and depth of flavour.

Generous portions invite sharing, and each bite leaves a lasting impression. Even for those cautious with heat, the experience is irresistible. For anyone seeking an unapologetically true taste of China in Hà Nội, Thực Vi Thiên delivers. VNS

Thực Vi Thiên

Address: 60 Trung Hoà Street, Yên Hòa Ward, Hà Nội

Hotline: 0983 459 208 – 0968 267 791

Price: VNĐ115,000 - 450,000

Comment: Bustling, nostalgic, cosy, flavourful, savoury and delectable