Sơn La boosts local farm products at Spring Fair

HÀ NỘI — Sơn La is seeking an early-year market boost from the First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 for its local farm products, viewing the national trade event as a gateway to a long-term, sustainable distribution network rather than a short-term sales opportunity.

The fair, taking place at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội, until February 13, has emerged as a major national trade promotion platform, aims to bring together thousands of products from across the country.

For Sơn La, a key agricultural hub in Việt Nam’s northern midland and mountainous region, the event is seen as a test of its ability to organise production and connect supply with modern consumption channels, said Lê Thị Hồng Anh, director of the Sơn La Province Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre.

Sơn La has brought a curated selection of its most popular goods to the fair, focusing on OCOP-certified items and key agricultural products that have been standardised in quality, including fresh fruit, dried products and processed items such as bamboo shoots, glass noodles and wood ear mushrooms.

Each product is linked to stories of local raw material zones, livelihoods and a gradual shift towards safer and more sustainable farming practices.

“Our main expectation from attending the fair is not sales over a few days, but the opportunity to position our local products in modern consumption flows,” Hồng Anh said.

“When Hà Nội consumers can directly experience our products and distributors can see our supply capacity, that is when the market door truly opens. In that sense, the fair marks a shift from mere promotion to actual market penetration.”

Sơn La has carefully prepared for the fair, she said.

“We have guided local firms to prepare professionally – not just bringing products, but also their image, reputation and commitments. Packaging must be clear, with transparent information and a convincing story.

“The fair creates positive pressure that makes businesses reassess themselves, understand where they stand on the market map, and motivates them to invest in quality, scale and the ability to fulfil larger orders in the future.”

Hồng Anh said Sơn La views the fair as a starting point, not an end goal, in its efforts to expand market access. The real value of the event lies in creating initial contacts between local producers and buyers, as well as links with distribution systems that can later be developed into concrete partnerships.

After the fair, the provincial promotion centre will continue working with businesses to reconnect with interested partners, help them complete documentation, meet quality standards and improve supply capacity to match the requirements of different distribution channels, she said.

Stressing the importance of e-commerce in boosting sales, she said promotional activities would also be extended to digital platforms so that products remain visible to consumers beyond the few days of the event.

She added: “Once products gain recognition at the fair, listing them on online platforms will help reach a wider customer base and make it easier for buyers to access them.

“If this online–offline approach is implemented effectively, connections formed at the fair could evolve into stable consumption chains that bring lasting benefits to businesses and local farmers.” — VNS

