First Glorious Spring Fair 2026: platform toward a sustainable Việt Nam – Malaysia trade

The First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 is emerging as more than a seasonal trade event, serving as a platform to lay the groundwork for more structured and sustainable trade between Việt Nam and Malaysia amid shifting regional investment flows and supply chains.

Experts said deeper ties would require systemic changes — from how trade fairs are organised and products positioned to stronger cooperation in high technology.

Jeevan Muniandy, director of Malaysian industrial asset optimisation firm BIDMYASSET, told Vietnam News Agency in Kuala Lumpur that the Vietnamese market holds strong potential and is emerging as a regional manufacturing hub, with rising demand for advanced imported machinery, particularly from Germany and Malaysia.

Trade fairs are among the most important drivers of business-to-business trade, helping to build trust and credibility among market participants, he said.

He noted that in Malaysia, international trade exhibitions and conferences are held almost weekly, providing companies with opportunities to build connections and confidence by directly observing booths and products from different suppliers, thereby generating new business opportunities.

The two countries also have significant potential to enhance technology cooperation as the Vietnamese Government promotes science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key growth drivers.

According to James Tan, general secretary of the Malaysia–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, trade promotion events such as the Glorious Spring Fair should go beyond simply showcasing products and instead create mechanisms to turn initial exchanges into real transactions, including post-event support for exporters, serving as genuine drivers of exports.

He said Vietnamese exporters have significant opportunities to boost exports and enhance brand recognition in Malaysia and the wider region, while urging greater efforts to improve product quality and competitiveness.

For example, food exporters should obtain halal certification, he said, noting that about 65 per cent of the Malaysian market is halal-oriented.

Tan, however, noted that barriers remain in legal frameworks and banking procedures. He proposed establishing a government-backed transaction verification platform, alongside expanded trade financing mechanisms, to reduce risks, shorten negotiations and turn interest into real contracts. — VNS