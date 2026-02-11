Vantage Point Asset Management (VPAM) commits $10 billion to Vietnam International Financial Centre

HCM CITY — Vantage Point Asset Management (VPAM), an asset manager based in Singapore and Australia, has announced a commitment to mobilise US$10 billion from global institutional investors and strategic partners for the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) in HCM City over its first five years.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning at the official launch of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City (VIFC-HCMC).

At the event, VPAM formally unveiled its role as a founding and development partner of the VIFC, with a primary focus on the HCM City hub.

According to Group Chief Executive Officer Colin Mullins, VPAM is ready to take a pioneering role in advancing Việt Nam’s financial ecosystem by attracting talent, mobilising large-scale capital and building modern investment platforms at VIFC-HCMC.

A key highlight of the announcement was VPAM’s pledge to raise $10 billion within the first five years. The capital will be channelled into strategic sectors, including infrastructure, real assets and fixed-income investments, with implementation centred on VIFC-HCMC.

To achieve this, VPAM has worked closely with the leadership of HCM City’s Financial Centre in recent months to develop capital strategies that structure and prioritise sustainable projects. These initiatives are designed not only to deliver strong returns but also to support Việt Nam’s green economic growth, in line with global responsible investment trends.

VPAM also plans to establish an institutional asset management platform at VIFC-HCMC, through which Vietnamese financial products will be introduced and promoted to attract international capital flows.

The platform is expected to serve as a bridge between Việt Nam’s market and major global financial centres such as Singapore, London, the Middle East and Australia. In parallel, VPAM intends to develop an international agricultural finance and trading platform at VIFC-HCMC, leveraging Việt Nam’s strengths in agriculture to expand export and investment opportunities.

As part of its broader Southeast Asia expansion strategy, VPAM will open a new office at VIFC-HCMC to attract both domestic and international talent. The move is expected to strengthen Việt Nam’s position on the global financial map while creating high-quality jobs for financial professionals.

Mullins said: “Việt Nam is emerging as a high-growth economy, particularly in infrastructure and energy. We are committed to working with the VIFC to turn this vision into reality.”

Drawing on its experience with leading global financial institutions, VPAM aims to spearhead initiatives at VIFC-HCMC that more effectively connect local markets with the global financial system.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Vantage Point Asset Management (VPAM) manages about US$2 billion in assets across the region. The firm is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

With deep expertise in alternative investments, VPAM has taken part in discussions on infrastructure and green energy investment in Khánh Hòa Province, underscoring its growing interest in the Vietnamese market.

VPAM’s participation alongside the VIFC, particularly at VIFC-HCMC, is widely seen as a strategic move that strengthens Việt Nam’s standing in the regional financial system.

The Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City (VIFC-HCMC) was officially launched on Wednesday morning at the Vietnam International Financial Centre Building. The launch underscored the centre’s strategic positioning and long-term vision while introducing its administrative and governance frameworks designed to meet global standards.

These institutions are intended to ensure transparency, security and effective dispute resolution, thereby strengthening confidence among international investors and financial institutions. The move also advances the goal of developing the VIFC into a dynamic growth pole within the regional financial network. — VNS