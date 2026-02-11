SCG posts stable business performance in Việt Nam in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Thai conglomerate SCG reported a stable performance in Việt Nam in 2025, posting total sales of US$1.7 billion, up 1 per cent from a year earlier, the company said this week, as it pressed ahead with long-term investments despite a challenging business environment.

A key development during the year was the resumption of operations at the Long Sơn Petrochemicals (LSP) complex in August, a move SCG said would strengthen its industrial footprint in the country.

SCG operates 28 subsidiaries in Việt Nam and contributed more than $31.5 million to the State budget in 2025, underscoring its long-term commitment to the market, according to the company.

“Our 2025 performance reflects SCG’s ability to remain resilient in a challenging environment, while staying committed to Việt Nam’s sustainable growth,” Kulachet Dharachandra, SCG’s country director in Việt Nam, said in a statement. He added that the group was focusing on environmental, social and governance-driven operations and partnerships to support long-term competitiveness and economic development.

Kulachet Dharachandra, country director of SCG in Việt Nam, said: “Our 2025 performance reflects SCG’s ability to stay resilient in a challenging environment, while remaining firmly committed to Việt Nam’s sustainable growth. By focusing on ESG-driven operations and working closely with our partners, we are building a stronger foundation for long-term competitiveness while creating real value for the economy, communities and the environment.”

SCG said it has set four strategic priorities for its Việt Nam operations in 2026, focusing on financial discipline, operational efficiency and long-term growth, in line with the group’s broader regional strategy.

The group would intensify financial discipline by maintaining healthy cash flow and exercising tighter control over capital spending, while continuing to cut costs through improved energy efficiency, automation and the adoption of new technologies.

It also aims to strengthen organisational capabilities by advancing its regional optimisation strategy, leveraging synergies between its Thai and Vietnamese operations through shared markets, complementary product portfolios and best practices. The group added that people development would remain a priority, supported by wider use of digital tools, robotics and artificial intelligence to lift productivity.

To reinforce long-term growth, SCG said it would seek to capture market opportunities linked to Việt Nam’s economic growth, with a focus on the $500 million Ethane Feedstock Enhancement project at the Long Sơn Petrochemicals complex. The project is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, the company said.

SCG added that it would continue to assess risks and opportunities to ensure it remains resilient and able to respond quickly to changing business and economic conditions. — VNS