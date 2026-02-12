Nội Bài, Tân Sơn Nhất airports expect record passenger volumes during Tết

HÀ NỘI — Nội Bài International Airport and Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport are expected to handle record passenger volumes during Tết (the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Horse), according to airport authorities.

Nội Bài International Airport expects record traffic during the peak Tết period. In the seven days before Tết (from February 10–16, it is forecast to handle more than 725,000 passengers, up 16 per cent year on year, and 4,467 flights, an increase of 12.5 per cent.

The pre-Tết peak is forecast on February 15 (the 28th day of the last lunar month), with more than 116,000 passengers and 674 flights.

After Tết, traffic is expected to rise further to 737,272 passengers, up 12 per cent year on year, and 4,530 flights, up 15.8 per cent. The post-Tết peak is projected on February 22 (the sixth day of the Lunar New Year), with around 117,298 passengers and 676 flights.

Meanwhile, Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City expects to handle around 145,000 passengers per day during Tết, with peak days reaching 165,000. The busiest period will run from February 14 to 22.

The airport is forecast to operate about 940 flights per day – up 25 per cent from the current schedule and 7 per cent year on year. Peak days are expected just before and after Tết, with more than 1,000 flights a day.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport two to three hours before departure, use level-2 digital identification via VNeID instead of physical documents, limit the use of private vehicles, and prioritise public transport to ease congestion during the peak travel period. — VNA/VNS