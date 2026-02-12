VN, China bolster cooperation in agricultural trade

BEJING — Agricultural trade between Việt Nam and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China has maintained strong momentum, with turnover in 2025 reaching 18.23 billion yuan (approximately US$2.6 billion).

Statistics from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guangxi showed that the region’s agricultural imports from Việt Nam totalled nearly 12.1 billion yuan, up 10.8 per cent year on year, underscoring Việt Nam's growing role in the regional agricultural supply chain.

With its geographical advantages and well-developed logistics infrastructure, Guangxi is emerging as a key transshipment and distribution hub for Vietnamese fruit entering the Chinese market.

At the same time, it acts as a bridge linking Chinese agricultural products with markets in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Guangxi’s major exports include garlic, onion, hybrid citrus fruit, melon, potato and aquatic products, while Việt Nam supplies high-value products such as fresh durian, lobster, cassava starch and fish meal for animal feed.

Cooperation along the agricultural industry chain has become increasingly sustainable through the establishment of the Việt Nam–China (Guangxi) agricultural cooperation pilot zone in the former Bắc Giang Province, now Bắc Ninh Province, along with pilot agricultural cooperation zones in Pingxiang, Dongxing and Baise in Guangxi.

Smart agriculture has emerged as a new highlight in bilateral cooperation.

Guangxi-based Yang Xiang Group has launched Việt Nam's first fully digitised, closed-loop pig farming project. Meanwhile, technological solutions developed by Jie Jiarun Group have been deployed in several fruit-growing areas, helping raise the proportion of premium-grade fruit to around 30 per cent.

In addition, the China (Guangxi)–Việt Nam smart fisheries cooperation zone project in Quảng Ninh Province has supported the operation of the first smart deep-sea fish cages in Hạ Long Bay.

This year, Guangxi plans to intensify training for high-quality participants in international agricultural trade, support enterprises in building overseas agricultural bonded warehouses, expand cooperation channels with Việt Nam and ASEAN, and promote the joint conference mechanism between Guangxi’s agricultural authorities and four border provinces.

The efforts are expected to further advance Guangxi–Việt Nam agricultural cooperation towards high-quality and sustainable development driven by technological innovation. —VNA/VNS