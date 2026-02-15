Over 33,500 workers in Bắc Ninh work through Tết

BẮC NINH — According to Bắc Ninh Province's Department of Home Affairs, 57 enterprises across the province have arranged for more than 33,500 employees to work through the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday to maintain production, meet delivery schedules and sustain the growth momentum of the industrial sector.

Most employees are scheduled to work from the 28th day of the twelfth lunar month to the third day of the Lunar New Year, while a small number of enterprises will continue operations until the fifth day of Tết. Companies maintaining production during the holiday are mainly in the electronics sector, the province’s key manufacturing industry and a major contributor to export revenue.

Among those with large numbers of employees on duty are Samsung Display Việt Nam Co., Ltd. at Yên Phong Industrial Park, with around 11,200 workers; Samsung Electronics Việt Nam Co., Ltd. at Yên Phong 1 Industrial Park, with approximately 6,000 workers; Fuyu Precision Technology Co., Ltd. at Quang Châu Industrial Park, employing more than 5,800 workers; Fukang Technology Co., Ltd. at Quế Võ Industrial Park, with about 2,300 workers; Luxshare-ICT Việt Nam Co., Ltd. at Quang Châu Industrial Park, with around 1,600 workers; and Hana Micron Vina Co., Ltd. at Vân Trung Industrial Park, with roughly 1,300 workers.

Maintaining production during Tết is largely driven by the need to keep production lines and machinery operating continuously, as well as to complete year-end orders in time for delivery to partners. At many factories, production in the early days of the new year remains brisk, with employees working in shifts to ensure safe and stable operations.

Alongside production, enterprises have taken steps to care for employees working during the holiday. In addition to overtime pay of at least 300 per cent in accordance with regulations and full insurance coverage, many companies offer additional cash support, lucky money at the start of the year, shuttle services and improved shift meals with more varied menus.

Some factories also organise on-site New Year greetings and decorate shared spaces to create a festive atmosphere, particularly for migrant workers unable to return home.

A representative of the provincial Department of Home Affairs said that proactive production planning and full compliance with labour policies during Tết help stabilise labour relations, safeguard social welfare and retain workers from the outset of the year.

This, in turn, supports uninterrupted production and business operations, strengthens supply chains and lays a solid foundation for industrial growth in 2026. VNS