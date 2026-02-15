Nine Vietnamese firms enter TIME’s Asia–Pacific’s 500 Best Companies list

HÀ NỘI —Nine Vietnamese companies have been included in TIME magazine’s list of the 500 Best Companies in Asia–Pacific for 2026, highlighting the country’s growing corporate presence across multiple industries.

The ranking, compiled by TIME in partnership with Statista, evaluates firms based on financial growth, employee satisfaction and environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency, using revenue and profit performance during 2022–24 and regional workforce surveys.

The Vietnamese representatives span property, technology, banking, consumer goods, aviation and agriculture. They include Vingroup, FPT, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vinhomes, FPT Retail, Masan Group, VietinBank, Vietnam Airlines and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai Group.

Vingroup ranked highest at 57th, followed by FPT at 146th. BIDV placed 280th and Vinhomes 352nd, while FPT Retail and Masan Group ranked 393rd and 411th, respectively. VietinBank stood at 461st, Vietnam Airlines at 472nd and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai at 497th.

Three companies, FPT Retail, Vietnam Airlines and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, entered the ranking for the first time, reflecting recovery in aviation, growth in pharmaceutical retail and improving efficiency in large-scale agriculture.

The presence of BIDV and VietinBank also underscores the stable performance of Việt Nam’s banking sector, which has continued to post strong profits in recent years.

Across the regional ranking, banking and financial services remained dominant, with Singapore’s DBS Bank topping the list and Australia’s Commonwealth Bank following. Automakers such as Toyota, Hyundai and Honda also featured prominently amid sustained demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

This is the second year the Asia–Pacific ranking has been published, following its debut in 2025, with the number of Vietnamese companies rising to nine. — BIZHUB/VNS