A more fulfilling Tết togetherness with FE CREDIT prizes worth over VND 3 billion

HCM CITY — With Tết (Lunar New Year) approaching amid ongoing economic pressures, FE CREDIT has launched promotions worth more than VNĐ3 billion (US$120,000) to help customers ease financial burdens and enjoy a more fulfilling Tết togetherness with their families.

Running until March 15, the campaign features three parallel promotions offering nearly 3,000 prizes, including gold purchase vouchers worth VNĐ160 million ($6,300), Honda and VinFast electric motorbikes, iPhone 17 devices, and Ü by VPBank accounts or Urbox e-vouchers valued up to VNĐ10 million ($400).

After a year of economic uncertainty and rising living costs, many workers and small traders face mounting financial pressure while preparing for the country’s most important holiday.

Hồ Thanh Hải, 38, a mechanical worker in former Bình Dương Province (now HCM City), said his working hours were cut as factory orders slowed, forcing his family to tighten spending.

“We don’t plan far ahead. We just hope to manage so the whole family can return home and celebrate Tết together,” he said.

In the central region, Nguyễn Ngọc Ngân, 41, a small trader in former Phú Yên Province (now Đắk Lắk Province), said 2025 was particularly tough after severe flooding destroyed most of her goods and the savings she had set aside for the Tết season.

For her, Tết is no longer about busy trade, but about covering basic needs and caring for her two young children, she said.

“I don’t wish for much. I just hope our family can be together, share a proper Tết meal and let the children spend time with their grandparents,” she said.

These stories reflect the reality facing many Vietnamese families at this time of year. Fast and easy financial solutions can help ease short-term pressure, cover essential costs and allow families to focus on being together during Tết.

Recognising this, FE CREDIT, a member of the VPBank financial ecosystem, has rolled out three Tết promotions covering personal loans,two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans, and credit cards.

Under the “Rước Tết Đoàn Viên – Tân Niên Như Ý” (Welcoming a Tết of Family Reunion – An Auspicious New Year) programme, customers using FE CREDIT services through consultants receive one lucky draw entry for every VNĐ5 million (US$200) disbursed or spent via credit cards.

The programme offers 2,026 prizes worth more than VNĐ2 billion (US$80,000), including gold vouchers, VinFast Vento Neo 2025 and Honda ICON e 2025 electric motorbikes, and Ü by VPBank accounts or Urbox e-vouchers valued at up to VNĐ10 million (US$400).

Customers using FE ONLINE 2.0 financial multifunction app, without consultants receive one draw for every VNĐ5 million disbursed or spent.

This programme features 999 prizes worth over VNĐ950 million (US$38,000), including iPhone 17 devices and Ü by VPBank accounts or Urbox e-vouchers worth up to VNĐ5 million.

In addition, FE CREDIT is offering a dedicated promotion called “Vay Mua Xế Điện, Khai Lộc Trúng Xe (Take out a two-wheeler loan for an electric vehicle and get a chance to win one)” for customers purchasing VinFast electric motorbikes on instalment plans.

Eligible customers can win prizes such as VinFast Evo Grand 2025 and Motio 2025 models, Urbox gift vouchers worth VNĐ5-10 million ($200-400), and practical gift sets, with total rewards valued at VNĐ74 million ($3,000).

According to an FE CREDIT representative, the programmes aim to support customers during Tết by offering fast, easy and credible financial solutions tailored to real needs, helping them step into the new year with a lighter mindset—fully enjoying precious moments of family togetherness.