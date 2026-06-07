Nestled in the misty mountains of Sa Pa, where terraced fields sweep across the hillsides, corn has long been a staple of local agriculture. Yet despite its everyday presence, it is seldom celebrated in refined cuisine.

For Chef Oliver Mette, director of Culinary at Hotel de la Coupole Sapa, a journey through Việt Nam offered a new perspective on this humble ingredient. Travelling across the country by scooter, he was struck not only by the abundance of corn, but also by how much of it was left unused and wasted. That moment sparked a question: how could such a simple, local crop be transformed into something memorable on the plate?

The answer is the Sapa Corn Mille‑feuille, a dessert that elevates corn into a delicate creation. Crisp cocoa‑infused pastry layers meet a smooth, lightly sweet corn cream, while a touch of salted caramel adds balance and depth. The light, crunchy and creamy textures come together in a harmonious interplay of flavours.

It is a tribute to local produce, reimagined through a modern culinary lens. Below, Chef Oliver Mette shares the recipe behind this signature creation.

Ingredients:

Chocolate mille-feuille

Sapa corn pastry cream

Caramel sauce

Burnt corn and popcorn

Preparation:

Chocolate Mille-feuille

Prepare a chocolate puff pastry using a yeast-free dough. Laminate the dough through repeated folding to create fine, flaky layers. Freeze for eight hours, then temper in the refrigerator for two hours. Roll the dough thinly, cut into delicate strands, and bake until crisp to resemble corn silk.

Sapa Corn Pastry Cream

Simmer fresh Sa Pa corn with milk to extract its natural sweetness and aroma. Blend and strain to obtain a smooth corn milk. Gently heat the corn milk, then combine with eggs, sugar, starch and cream. Cook over low heat until thickened. Once cooled to approximately 50°C, emulsify with unsalted butter until smooth and glossy.

Caramel Sauce

Cook sugar to a deep amber caramel. Carefully add whipping cream to halt the cooking. Separately prepare white chocolate with fresh milk, then incorporate the caramel mixture. Blend with a hand blender until fully emulsified and smooth.

Finishing

Char fresh corn to impart a subtle smoky aroma. Plate with caramel popcorn for added crunch and sweetness, completing the dish with contrast in both texture and flavour.

Hotel de la Coupole Sapa – MGallery Collection is located at 1 Hoàng Liên Street, Sa Pa Ward, Lào Cai Province, Việt Nam | Tel: +84 214 3629 999.

VNS