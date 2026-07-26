Morel Chicken Shumai & Black Bean Sauce

Elevating street-food comfort to gourmet heights, this shumai features a savoury chicken filling blended with the earthy, prized notes of fresh morel mushrooms. Seasoned with traditional Cantonese fermented black bean sauce and finished with a spicy kick of chili oil, this open-faced dumpling is a deeply aromatic, savoury sensation.

INGREDIENTS

For the filling

600g chicken thighs, skinless and boneless

20g black bean sauce

80g spring onions

40g morel mushrooms

15g chicken powder

10g sugar

3g white pepper

5g salt

20ml cooking oil

10g onion

10g shallots

Other ingredients

Wonton wrappers

Cantonese-style chili oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the shumai filling

Finely dice or coarsely mince the chicken thighs to maintain a juicy texture.

In a small pan, heat cooking oil and lightly sauté the minced shallots, onions and black bean sauce until fragrant. Let it cool.

In a large bowl, combine the minced chicken with salt, chicken powder, sugar and white pepper.

Stir firmly in one direction until sticky. Mix in the minced morel mushrooms, chopped spring onions, and the sautéed black bean mixture until fully integrated. Chill for 15 minutes.

Shape the shumai

Place a wonton wrapper flat on your hand. Spoon about 60g of the chicken and morel filling onto the centre.

Gather the sides of the wrapper around the filling, squeezing gently to form an open-topped cup or cylinder. Press the filling down slightly to create a flat, neat surface. Top with a tiny piece of morel mushroom for garnish.

Steam and serve

Arrange the shumai in a preheated bamboo steamer lined with parchment paper. Steam over high heat for 8-10 minutes until the chicken filling fully cooked, firm, and glistening with its own juices.

For serving, place the hot, freshly steamed shumai in a rustic bamboo steamer and serve immediately while piping hot, accompanied by a small dish of bold, aromatic Cantonese-style chilli oil for dipping.

Morel Chicken Shumai and Black Bean Sauce is available at the Mövenpick Hanoi's O Macanese Restaurant until September 30.

Address: 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hà Nội

Tel: +84 24 3822 2800.

VNS