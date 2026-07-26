|Executive sous chef Tống Đăng Khoái
Elevating street-food comfort to gourmet heights, this shumai features a savoury chicken filling blended with the earthy, prized notes of fresh morel mushrooms. Seasoned with traditional Cantonese fermented black bean sauce and finished with a spicy kick of chili oil, this open-faced dumpling is a deeply aromatic, savoury sensation.
INGREDIENTS
For the filling
600g chicken thighs, skinless and boneless
20g black bean sauce
80g spring onions
40g morel mushrooms
15g chicken powder
10g sugar
3g white pepper
5g salt
20ml cooking oil
10g onion
10g shallots
Other ingredients
Wonton wrappers
Cantonese-style chili oil
|Morel Chicken Shumai & Black Bean Sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare the shumai filling
Finely dice or coarsely mince the chicken thighs to maintain a juicy texture.
In a small pan, heat cooking oil and lightly sauté the minced shallots, onions and black bean sauce until fragrant. Let it cool.
In a large bowl, combine the minced chicken with salt, chicken powder, sugar and white pepper.
Stir firmly in one direction until sticky. Mix in the minced morel mushrooms, chopped spring onions, and the sautéed black bean mixture until fully integrated. Chill for 15 minutes.
Shape the shumai
Place a wonton wrapper flat on your hand. Spoon about 60g of the chicken and morel filling onto the centre.
Gather the sides of the wrapper around the filling, squeezing gently to form an open-topped cup or cylinder. Press the filling down slightly to create a flat, neat surface. Top with a tiny piece of morel mushroom for garnish.
Steam and serve
Arrange the shumai in a preheated bamboo steamer lined with parchment paper. Steam over high heat for 8-10 minutes until the chicken filling fully cooked, firm, and glistening with its own juices.
For serving, place the hot, freshly steamed shumai in a rustic bamboo steamer and serve immediately while piping hot, accompanied by a small dish of bold, aromatic Cantonese-style chilli oil for dipping.
Morel Chicken Shumai and Black Bean Sauce is available at the Mövenpick Hanoi's O Macanese Restaurant until September 30.
Address: 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hà Nội
Tel: +84 24 3822 2800.
VNS