Octopus Tiradito with Black Olive Tiger Milk

Nikkei Cuisine & Cocktails is a restaurant that specialises in Nikkei cuisine – a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese traditions. Its Octopus Tiradito dish celebrates the essence of Nikkei cuisine by combining the bright acidity of Peruvian leche de tigre with the elegance of Japanese technique.

Tender octopus is paired with a rich black olive tiger milk, creamy avocado, spicy rocoto jam, and a crisp rice and corn cracker, creating a dish with balance, freshness, and contrasting textures.

​Ingredients (1 portion)

Octopus

90g cooked octopus tentacle (simmered for 40 minutes), thinly sliced

For the black olive tiger milk

50g fresh lime juice

20g black olive purée

20g mayonnaise

2g habanero chilli

2g garlic

3g celery

3g fresh ginger

0.3g salt

0.3g hondashi

1g coriander leaves

10g extra virgin olive oil

Ice cubes, as needed

For the rocoto jam

75g sugar

8g rocoto paste

200g peeled tomato, finely chopped

1g cinnamon stick

A pinch of salt

For the chive oil

200g fresh chives

250g extra virgin olive oil

For the rice corn chulpe cracker

200g cooked Japanese rice

60g toasted chulpe corn

80g water

10g salt

For the garnish

25g peeled toasted avocado, cut into small cubes

10g rocoto jam

3g red tobiko

5g chive oil

2g coriander flowers

5g rice-and-corn chulpe cracker

Instructions

For the black olive tiger milk

- Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend until completely smooth. Add a few ice cubes to keep the mixture cold while blending.

- Pass the mixture through a fine sieve if a smoother consistency is desired.

- Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

For the rocoto jam

- Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan.

- Cook over low heat for 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture becomes thick and glossy.

- Cool completely before transferring to a piping bottle.

For the chive oil

- Blanch the chives in boiling water for 15 seconds.

- Refresh immediately in ice water.

- Squeeze them completely dry.

- Blend with the olive oil for 3–4 minutes until the mixture is bright green.

- Strain through a fine sieve or muslin cloth without pressing.

- Store refrigerated.

For the rice-corn chulpe cracker

- Blend the cooked rice, toasted chulpe corn, water, and salt until smooth.

- Spread the mixture very thinly onto a silicone baking mat.

- Dehydrate at 65°C (or 150°F) until completely dry.

- Break into irregular pieces.

- Fry at 190°C (or 375°F) for a few seconds until puffed and crisp.

- Drain on paper towels and season lightly with salt.

Serving

- Arrange the thin slices of octopus neatly in a single layer on a chilled serving plate.

- Spoon the black olive tiger milk around and lightly over the octopus, ensuring each slice is evenly coated.

- Place small dots of rocoto jam around the plate.

- Arrange the avocado cubes naturally between the octopus slices.

- Garnish with the red tobiko.

- Finish with drops of chive oil, coriander flowers, and the crispy rice-corn chulpe cracker.

- Serve immediately while well chilled. VNS