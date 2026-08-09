|Octopus Tiradito with Black Olive Tiger Milk. — Photo courtesy of YUNKA
Nikkei Cuisine & Cocktails is a restaurant that specialises in Nikkei cuisine – a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese traditions. Its Octopus Tiradito dish celebrates the essence of Nikkei cuisine by combining the bright acidity of Peruvian leche de tigre with the elegance of Japanese technique.
Tender octopus is paired with a rich black olive tiger milk, creamy avocado, spicy rocoto jam, and a crisp rice and corn cracker, creating a dish with balance, freshness, and contrasting textures.
|Chef Pier López of YUNKA - Nikkei Cuisine & Cocktails. — Photo courtesy of YUNKA
Ingredients (1 portion)
Octopus
90g cooked octopus tentacle (simmered for 40 minutes), thinly sliced
For the black olive tiger milk
50g fresh lime juice
20g black olive purée
20g mayonnaise
2g habanero chilli
2g garlic
3g celery
3g fresh ginger
0.3g salt
0.3g hondashi
1g coriander leaves
10g extra virgin olive oil
Ice cubes, as needed
For the rocoto jam
75g sugar
8g rocoto paste
200g peeled tomato, finely chopped
1g cinnamon stick
A pinch of salt
For the chive oil
200g fresh chives
250g extra virgin olive oil
For the rice corn chulpe cracker
200g cooked Japanese rice
60g toasted chulpe corn
80g water
10g salt
For the garnish
25g peeled toasted avocado, cut into small cubes
10g rocoto jam
3g red tobiko
5g chive oil
2g coriander flowers
5g rice-and-corn chulpe cracker
Instructions
For the black olive tiger milk
- Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend until completely smooth. Add a few ice cubes to keep the mixture cold while blending.
- Pass the mixture through a fine sieve if a smoother consistency is desired.
- Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
For the rocoto jam
- Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan.
- Cook over low heat for 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture becomes thick and glossy.
- Cool completely before transferring to a piping bottle.
For the chive oil
- Blanch the chives in boiling water for 15 seconds.
- Refresh immediately in ice water.
- Squeeze them completely dry.
- Blend with the olive oil for 3–4 minutes until the mixture is bright green.
- Strain through a fine sieve or muslin cloth without pressing.
- Store refrigerated.
For the rice-corn chulpe cracker
- Blend the cooked rice, toasted chulpe corn, water, and salt until smooth.
- Spread the mixture very thinly onto a silicone baking mat.
- Dehydrate at 65°C (or 150°F) until completely dry.
- Break into irregular pieces.
- Fry at 190°C (or 375°F) for a few seconds until puffed and crisp.
- Drain on paper towels and season lightly with salt.
Serving
- Arrange the thin slices of octopus neatly in a single layer on a chilled serving plate.
- Spoon the black olive tiger milk around and lightly over the octopus, ensuring each slice is evenly coated.
- Place small dots of rocoto jam around the plate.
- Arrange the avocado cubes naturally between the octopus slices.
- Garnish with the red tobiko.
- Finish with drops of chive oil, coriander flowers, and the crispy rice-corn chulpe cracker.
- Serve immediately while well chilled. VNS