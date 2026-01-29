30 Vietnamese businesses participate in Gulfood Dubai 2026

HÀ NỘI — Thirty leading Vietnamese food and beverage processing companies are taking part in Gulfood Dubai 2026, the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade fair, to boost exports and explore investment cooperation opportunities in the Middle Eastern market.

At the five-day event, which opened earlier this week at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in the United Arab Emirates, the businesses are showcasing a wide range of Vietnamese agricultural and food products with strong export potential. These include pepper, cashew nuts, spices, rice, seafood, processed and canned fruits, tea, milk and dairy products.

The products are on display at the Vietnamese pavilion, themed 'Leading food processors from Việt Nam – FOODS OF VIET NAM', which highlights the production capacity, quality and export potential of Việt Nam’s agricultural and food industry.

According to the organisers, Gulfood Dubai 2026 offers a crucial platform for Vietnamese companies to connect with partners, expand customer networks, sign export contracts, develop distribution channels and increase market share in the Middle East, a region widely seen as having strong demand for food, beverages and processed agricultural products.

The event also enables participating businesses to gain insights into emerging consumer trends, technical standards, quality requirements and sustainable development solutions shaping the global food industry.

Việt Nam’s participation is organised by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment within the framework of the 2026 National Trade Promotion Programme.

Gulfood Dubai is regarded as the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade fair and an influential forum that helps shape global industry trends toward sustainability, safety and environmental responsibility.

In 2026, the fair brings together businesses from 198 countries and territories across nearly 120,000 square metres of exhibition space. It is expected to attract about 145,000 professional visitors for product viewing, trade negotiations and contract signing, making it one of the international trade events drawing strong interest from the global business community and opening significant opportunities for promotion, networking and export growth. — BIZHUB/VNS