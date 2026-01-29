Politics & Law
Home Economy

Trung Nam–Sideros River consortium wins Cà Ná LNG power plant project

January 29, 2026 - 16:00
The plant will use combined-cycle gas turbine technology fuelled by liquefied natural gas, with a designed capacity of 1,500MW.
The Cà Ná urban industrial port complex under construction. — Photo courtesy of Trung Nam Group

HÀ NỘI — A consortium comprised of Trung Nam Group and Sideros River has been selected to develop the Cà Ná LNG-fired power plant in Khánh Hòa Province, a key project under Việt Nam’s Power Development Plan VIII.

The Khánh Hòa Province People’s Committee approved the investor selection for the project, which will be located in Cà Ná Commune and cover about 265.7 hectares of land and water surface.

The plant will use combined-cycle gas turbine technology fuelled by liquefied natural gas, with a designed capacity of 1,500MW.

It will be supported by an LNG port and regasification system with a throughput of 1-1.2 million tonnes per year, including a 220,000-cubic-metre LNG storage tank, an LNG import berth, a breakwater and related infrastructure.

Total investment is estimated at nearly VNĐ57.4 trillion (about US$2.2 billion), fully funded by the investor.

The proposed winning power price is VNĐ3,294.22 per kWh.

Construction is scheduled for completion and commercial operation before December 31, 2030. The project will operate for 50 years from the date of land allocation or lease approval.

The provincial Department of Industry and Trade has been tasked with negotiating the project contract with the investor and publishing key contract details in line with regulations. The investor is required to ensure adequate financing and adhere strictly to the committed schedule. — VNS

Trung Nam Group Cà Ná LNG-fired power plant

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam’s start-up market enters restructuring phase

In 2026, venture capital inflows into Việt Nam’s start-up ecosystem are expected to recover gradually, though in a more selective manner. VinVentures forecasts that capital will focus on start-ups that have survived the rigorous screening of 2024–2025, possess clear business models, strong commercialisation capacity, and the ability to generate real cash flows.
Economy

Police warn against small banknotes exchange near Tết

To attract customers, sellers often post photos and videos of thick stacks of cash being counted and packed. Many also play on urgency, warning that fees will rise closer to Tết. The main customers are young people who are used to online transactions and prefer paying extra rather than queuing at banks.

