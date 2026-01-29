Trung Nam–Sideros River consortium wins Cà Ná LNG power plant project

HÀ NỘI — A consortium comprised of Trung Nam Group and Sideros River has been selected to develop the Cà Ná LNG-fired power plant in Khánh Hòa Province, a key project under Việt Nam’s Power Development Plan VIII.

The Khánh Hòa Province People’s Committee approved the investor selection for the project, which will be located in Cà Ná Commune and cover about 265.7 hectares of land and water surface.

The plant will use combined-cycle gas turbine technology fuelled by liquefied natural gas, with a designed capacity of 1,500MW.

It will be supported by an LNG port and regasification system with a throughput of 1-1.2 million tonnes per year, including a 220,000-cubic-metre LNG storage tank, an LNG import berth, a breakwater and related infrastructure.

Total investment is estimated at nearly VNĐ57.4 trillion (about US$2.2 billion), fully funded by the investor.

The proposed winning power price is VNĐ3,294.22 per kWh.

Construction is scheduled for completion and commercial operation before December 31, 2030. The project will operate for 50 years from the date of land allocation or lease approval.

The provincial Department of Industry and Trade has been tasked with negotiating the project contract with the investor and publishing key contract details in line with regulations. The investor is required to ensure adequate financing and adhere strictly to the committed schedule. — VNS