Bắc Ninh pledges support for JA Solar to resume photovoltaic cell technology project

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Bắc Ninh is ready to accompany and support enterprises by creating favourable conditions for stable operations, investment expansion and sustainable development, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Hoàng Sơn said at a working session with China’s JA Solar Group on Wednesday.

Within its delegated authority, the province is committed to addressing business difficulties and obstacles in the fastest and most effective manner for the shared development of enterprises and the locality, Sơn said.

Regarding the resumption of the JA Solar PV Vietnam photovoltaic cell technology project, he called on the group to continue direct discussions with provincial departments and agencies to clarify specific investment-related issues. Based on these exchanges, the province will consider solutions in line with its authority, ensuring compliance with legal regulations while maintaining effectiveness and efficiency.

JA Solar has invested in Bắc Ninh since 2016 and developed three projects in Quang Châu and Việt Hàn industrial parks: JA Solar Vietnam Co Ltd, the JA Solar PV Vietnam photovoltaic cell technology project and a project producing silicon ingots, silicon wafers and high-efficiency photovoltaic cells. The projects cover nearly 50 hectares with a combined investment of US$967 million.

The photovoltaic cell technology project has been suspended since October 2024 due to the impact of US tax policy on photovoltaic cell products. Li Shaohui, regional business vice president of the group, expressed hope that Bắc Ninh authorities will provide policy and institutional support for new energy enterprises, enabling the project to resume operations soon and run efficiently, contributing to the development of Việt Nam’s solar panel industry. — VNA/VNS