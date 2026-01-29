VN-Index rebounds after three-day slide, liquidity thins

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market rebounded on Thursday after a recent downturn, but sharply lower liquidity showed that investors remained cautious.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) recouped 12 points, or 0.67 per cent, to close the day at 1,814.98, after losing 3.7 per cent in the last three sessions.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index (HNX) on the Hà Nội market edged up 0.1 per cent to end at 252.72 points.

Despite the rebound, total matched volume and value fell markedly from previous sessions, reflecting a wait-and-see mood among market participants.

In HCM City’s market, trading volume dropped 31 per cent while trading value dropped over 26 per cent, totalling 723 million shares worth VNĐ25.4 trillion (US$977 million). Hà Nội saw nearly 76 million shares valued at VNĐ1.7 trillion traded, down 28 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively.

Gains were driven mainly by stocks in real estate, construction materials and beverages. Several property developers and cement producers attracted bargain hunters after recent declines, helping lift the broader market. Beverage shares also performed well, supported by expectations of steady consumer demand ahead of the Lunar New Year period.

Big gainers included Masan High-Tech Materials (MSR), Hà Giang Mineral & Mechanical (HGM), Vinacomin Minerals (KSV), Masan Group (MSN), Masan MEATLife (MML), Vinamilk (VNM), Hòa Phát Group (HPG), FPT Corp (FPT), Mobile World Investment Corp (MWG) and Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ).

In contrast, energy and transportation stocks weighed on sentiment. Notable losers were Petrolimex (PLX), Bình Sơn Refining & Petrochemical (BSR), PV Oil (OIL) and Vietjet (VJC).

Market analysts said the rebound was largely technical after consecutive sessions of selling pressure, rather than a sign of a strong reversal. Investors appeared selective, focusing on stocks that had corrected to attractive price levels rather than chasing gains across the board.

According to Viet Dragon Securities, the market may show signs of recovery, but movements among stock groups are likely to diverge. The brokerage advised investors to closely monitor supply and demand signals, particularly around key technical levels, to better assess market conditions.

The subdued liquidity also indicated that confidence had yet to fully return, as traders awaited clearer signals from both domestic developments and global market trends before increasing exposure.

Foreign investors were net sellers on both exchanges, offloading over VNĐ463 billion on HoSE – led by heavy selling in Vingroup (VIC, VNĐ364 billion), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB, VNĐ216 billion) and Vietcombank (VCB, VNĐ193 billion) – and about VNĐ103 billion on HNX. — VNS