Vietnamese goods take centre stage in Tết market ahead of 2026 holiday

Vietnamese goods gain wider acceptance among domestic consumers. — VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese-made goods are dominating the domestic retail market ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year, as supermarkets report strong consumer demand for locally produced food, agricultural products and Tết gift items.

Surveys of major supermarket chains in Hà Nội show Vietnamese products account for about 90 per cent of goods on shelves, particularly essential items and products traditionally consumed during the Tết holiday.

Retailers say growing consumer preference for domestic and regional specialties has helped locally-produced goods, especially One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, strengthen their brand presence in modern retail channels.

Central Retail Vietnam said its GO!, Tops Market and Mini Go! supermarket chains nationwide will supply more than 3,000 private-label Tết gift baskets for the Year of the Horse, with most featuring Vietnamese specialties. Prices range from VNĐ300,000 to VNĐ500,000 (US$12-20).

The retailer has also introduced a new 'Viet Gems' gift basket line aimed at promoting Vietnamese agricultural products and regional specialties.

Demand for Tết shopping is rising steadily as the holiday approaches, retailers said.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Dung, director of Saigon Co.op Hà Nội, said fresh food and Vietnamese agricultural products account for the largest share of customer purchases. She expects strong growth in demand for vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, processed foods, OCOP-certified products and traditional five-fruit offerings.

Vietnamese goods consistently make up more than 90 per cent of Saigon Co.op’s product range, helping ensure stable supply while supporting local producers, Dung told the Người Lao Động (Labourers) newspaper.

She added that Saigon Co.op plans to expand sales through its online platform during the Tết period.

In HCM City, retailers are focusing on gift and premium product segments, where Vietnamese specialties with improved packaging are gaining traction.

A Lunar New Year 2026 gift basket featuring OCOP items from Khánh Hòa Province.

Võ Thanh Lộc, commercial director of the Farmers Market retail chain, said corporate buyers, including foreign companies, are increasingly prioritising high-quality local products with attractive designs for Tết gifts.

Nguyễn Đình Tùng, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Clean Agricultural Products Association echoed the view, saying producers are being encouraged to invest more in packaging and branding to capitalise on the trend.

Local fruit producers are also benefiting from the trend.

Trần Thị Ngọc Châu, owner of Tâm Ngọc fruit wholesale store, said Vietnamese fruits have improved significantly in quality and presentation and are increasingly used for gifts and decorations.

She noted that some domestic fruit products can be sold as ornamental plants, giving them an advantage over imported fruit.

Online sales channels are also playing a growing role.

According to Nguyễn Lâm Thanh, a representative of TikTok Vietnam, the Tết season is critical for small businesses, often determining annual revenue performance.

TikTok Shop has launched multiple initiatives to support local sellers during the holiday period, he said.

Preventing shortages and price spikes

Vietnamese authorities said they are stepping up inspections and coordination to ensure stable food supplies and prevent price volatility during the Tết holiday and spring festival season.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Thanh Nam said specialised departments have been instructed to work with relevant agencies to ensure food safety nationwide. The ministry will intensify inspections at production and business facilities under its supervision and will promptly handle and publicly disclose any violations, he said.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will also deploy seven inspection teams from its Domestic Markets Department to monitor supply preparedness, market stabilisation efforts and the prevention of smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods across the country.

Chu Thị Thu Hương, deputy director of the department, said local industry and trade authorities have been asked to strictly implement central government and ministerial directives to maintain supply-demand balance and market stability before, during and after the Tết holiday, while preventing shortages and unreasonable price increases. — VNS