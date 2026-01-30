Politics & Law
Market closes the month on a positive note

January 30, 2026 - 17:38
Also supporting the market, foreign investors returned to the market, recording a net purchase of nearly VNĐ689.4 billion on the HoSE, breaking a three-day selling streak, and VNĐ29.73 billion on HNX.
A transaction office of BIDV. Shares of the lender jumped nearly 4 per cent on Friday, helping lift the market's sentiment. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market extended its rally for a second consecutive session on Friday, buoyed by stronger liquidity and broad-based gains, with banking, energy and retail stocks leading the advance and lifting investor sentiment.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index jumped 14.06 points, or 0.77 per cent, to close at 1,829.04 points.

Market breadth was positive, with 213 stocks advancing and 118 declining. Total trading value reached nearly VNĐ29.1 trillion (US$1.1 billion).

The VN30-Index gained 10.83 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 2,029.81 points. Within the VN30 basket, 19 stocks edged higher, nine fell and two were unchanged.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 3.41 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 256.13 points.

Banking shares played a pivotal role in lifting the market. Of the 14 bank stocks in the VN30 index, 11 posted gains, with several rising by more than 1 per cent. BIDV (BID) climbed 3.18 per cent, Techcombank (TCB) gained 2.87 per cent, MBBank (MBB) rose 1.87 per cent, VietinBank (CTG) added 1.17 per cent, Vietcombank (VCB) increased by 1 per cent and VPBank (VPB) advanced 1.27 per cent.

Together, BID, TCB, VCB and MBB contributed around 6.7 points to the VN-Index, accounting for nearly half of the benchmark’s total gain.

Five banks were among the 10 most actively traded stocks on the market, including CTG, Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB), VCB, MBB and BID.

Several banks have recently announced their 2025 financial results, reporting strong performances.

SHB said its profit before tax reached VNĐ15.03 trillion in 2025, up 30 per cent from the previous year and exceeding the target approved at the shareholders’ meeting by 104 per cent.

The lender’s net interest income surpassed VNĐ20.2 trillion, while service income surged 154 per cent to VNĐ3.2 trillion.

As of December 31, 2025, SHB’s total assets stood at nearly VNĐ892.6 trillion, up 19 per cent year on year and nearing the VNĐ1 quadrillion mark.

Property stocks also recorded solid gains. Novaland (NVL) hit its ceiling price, while CEO Group (CEO), IDICO Corporation (IDC), Kinh Bac City (KBC) and Becamex (BCM) all climbed more than 3.2 per cent.

Oil and gas shares rebounded strongly, with PV Oil (OIL) surging 9.4 per cent, PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) rising 4.37 per cent, PV Drilling (PVD) gaining 3.33 per cent, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) up 2.52 per cent and Petrolimex (PLX) advancing 2.08 per cent.

Foreign investors also returned as net buyers, purchasing nearly VNĐ689.4 billion worth of shares on HoSE, snapping a three-day selling streak, and VNĐ29.73 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS

Economy

VinFast unveils new lineup with premium, sport models

Hoàng Hà, CEO of VinFast’s electric motorbike business in Vietnam, said the revamped portfolio aims to “redefine” the country’s electric motorbike market by turning the vehicles into expressions of individuality, passion and social responsibility.
Economy

MoIT unveils mandatory roadmap for E10 biofuel 

As planned, during March and April 2026, the ministry will conduct inspections and assessments of the readiness of key petroleum traders, production and processing enterprises, as well as infrastructure conditions and quality standards.
Economy

Việt Nam launches green transition business alliance

Vietnam Green Transition Association (VGA) makes its debut on Wednesday as a new industry body aimed at accelerating business participation in green transition and green economy as Việt Nam moves to translate sustainability commitments into concrete action.
Economy

Decree on data exchange to be issued in Q2 2026

A decree regulating the operation of Việt Nam’s data exchange is expected to be issued in the second quarter of 2026, as part of a broader push to strengthen national data governance and accelerate the digital transformation.
Economy

Spring Fair 2026 set to scale up trade, culture and consumer confidence

The Spring Fair 2026 is expected to be one of the year’s largest trade and cultural events, combining large-scale commerce with vibrant Tết experiences. With thousands of booths, extensive exhibition space and a strong focus on stimulating domestic consumption, the fair aims to create a dynamic platform linking culture, creativity and commerce at the start of the new year.

