Market closes the month on a positive note

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market extended its rally for a second consecutive session on Friday, buoyed by stronger liquidity and broad-based gains, with banking, energy and retail stocks leading the advance and lifting investor sentiment.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index jumped 14.06 points, or 0.77 per cent, to close at 1,829.04 points.

Market breadth was positive, with 213 stocks advancing and 118 declining. Total trading value reached nearly VNĐ29.1 trillion (US$1.1 billion).

The VN30-Index gained 10.83 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 2,029.81 points. Within the VN30 basket, 19 stocks edged higher, nine fell and two were unchanged.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 3.41 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 256.13 points.

Banking shares played a pivotal role in lifting the market. Of the 14 bank stocks in the VN30 index, 11 posted gains, with several rising by more than 1 per cent. BIDV (BID) climbed 3.18 per cent, Techcombank (TCB) gained 2.87 per cent, MBBank (MBB) rose 1.87 per cent, VietinBank (CTG) added 1.17 per cent, Vietcombank (VCB) increased by 1 per cent and VPBank (VPB) advanced 1.27 per cent.

Together, BID, TCB, VCB and MBB contributed around 6.7 points to the VN-Index, accounting for nearly half of the benchmark’s total gain.

Five banks were among the 10 most actively traded stocks on the market, including CTG, Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB), VCB, MBB and BID.

Several banks have recently announced their 2025 financial results, reporting strong performances.

SHB said its profit before tax reached VNĐ15.03 trillion in 2025, up 30 per cent from the previous year and exceeding the target approved at the shareholders’ meeting by 104 per cent.

The lender’s net interest income surpassed VNĐ20.2 trillion, while service income surged 154 per cent to VNĐ3.2 trillion.

As of December 31, 2025, SHB’s total assets stood at nearly VNĐ892.6 trillion, up 19 per cent year on year and nearing the VNĐ1 quadrillion mark.

Property stocks also recorded solid gains. Novaland (NVL) hit its ceiling price, while CEO Group (CEO), IDICO Corporation (IDC), Kinh Bac City (KBC) and Becamex (BCM) all climbed more than 3.2 per cent.

Oil and gas shares rebounded strongly, with PV Oil (OIL) surging 9.4 per cent, PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) rising 4.37 per cent, PV Drilling (PVD) gaining 3.33 per cent, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) up 2.52 per cent and Petrolimex (PLX) advancing 2.08 per cent.

Foreign investors also returned as net buyers, purchasing nearly VNĐ689.4 billion worth of shares on HoSE, snapping a three-day selling streak, and VNĐ29.73 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS