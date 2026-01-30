Deputy Prime Minister inspects the progress of 2026 Spring Fair

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of preparations for the 2026 Spring Fair, underscoring efforts to ensure the event is ready to welcome visitors ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân said that, based on updates from relevant units, construction and installation work across the exhibition zones is being accelerated.

All outdoor and indoor areas of the exhibition centre are currently under intensive round-the-clock construction.

For the outdoor area, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has designated the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) as the construction contractor. VEC is implementing and installing items in line with the approved designs and visual identity presented at the steering committee meeting on January 8.

For the indoor areas, ministries including the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment have taken over their assigned sites, appointed contractors, and are carrying out construction and installation according to the functional zones set out in the approved plan.

Regarding the exhibition zones of 34 provinces and centrally run cities, as of Friday morning all localities had assigned specialised units to coordinate and receive information on exhibition spaces, including location, area, content and technical requirements. Each local exhibition area covers between 200 and 250 square metres.

In terms of booth content, the ministry has actively mobilised and encouraged enterprises and units to take part. Installation work is under way, with all booths expected to be completed by Friday evening.

A representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said that under its assigned responsibilities, the ministry is in charge of the Vietnamese agricultural product zone, which covers more than 9,000 square metres.

So far, preparation and construction have progressed smoothly and on schedule, with efforts focused on completing all work as planned.

In terms of spatial design and visual identity, all exhibition areas use bamboo materials to reflect the spirit of Việt Nam’s rural countryside. Products on display come from 280 participating entities, including enterprises and cooperatives, with a focus on One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods with geographical indications and consumer items for the Lunar New Year.

Commending VEC’s strong commitment to supporting this year’s fair, the Deputy PM asked the unit to further enhance outdoor decorations to clearly convey the spring atmosphere, while ensuring infrastructure and visitor facilities.

He also stressed the importance of integrating e-commerce applications and home delivery services for consumers.

The fair will be held at VEC in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội, from February 2 to 13, and is identified as a key highlight in a series of activities aimed at stimulating consumption, developing the domestic market and promoting Vietnamese brands during the upcoming Lunar New Year. — VNS