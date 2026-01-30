MoIT unveils mandatory roadmap for E10 biofuel 

HÀ NỘI — At a regular press briefing for the fourth quarter of 2025 held on January 29, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) announced the completion of its Circular 50 relating to activities on petrol market, including the mandatory roadmap for using E10 biofuel.

Starting from June 1, all unleaded gasoline that meets current technical standards will be required to be blended into E10 gasoline for consumption on the domestic market, said Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, head of the petroleum and gas business management division under MoIT's Domestic Market Management and Development Department.

The production and use of E5 RON92 gasoline will continue to be maintained until December 31, 2030, he added.

The ministry has consulted with experts, vehicle manufacturers, and relevant industry associations, all of whom have affirmed that the use of E10 gasoline is feasible.

As planned, during March and April 2026, the ministry will conduct inspections and assessments of the readiness of key petroleum traders, production and processing enterprises, as well as infrastructure conditions and quality standards.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân emphasised that the ministry has carefully calculated a specific roadmap to ensure sufficient supply of E10 bio petrol in line with the plan. Product quality is the foremost priority, with measures in place to prevent any risks to consumers.

According to Tuấn, the deployment of E10 biofuel gasoline in Việt Nam aligns with global trends. E10 petrol has been widely used in many countries, including the US, Brazil, Thailand and China.

Việt Nam’s adoption of E10 petrol also forms part of its implementation of international commitments, particularly those made at COP26 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

He said that the entire systems of Petrolimex and PVOil have already begun selling biofuel gasoline in major localities such as Hải Phòng, Hà Nội, and HCM City.

So far, no complaints regarding the quality of E10 gasoline currently sold in the Vietnamese market have been recorded, as quality assurance has remained a top priority throughout the implementation process.

With the clear roadmap, MoIT will continue to coordinate with key petroleum enterprises, distribution networks, and relevant agencies to prepare the necessary conditions, ensuring the synchronised and smooth nationwide roll-out of E10 bio petrol from early 2026. — VNS